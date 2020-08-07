 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Condition is good': Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen wakes from his coma following horrific Tour of Poland crash

7 Aug, 2020 14:25
'Condition is good': Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen wakes from his coma following horrific Tour of Poland crash
Recovering: Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen © AFP / Yorick Jansens
Dutch cycle racer Fabio Jakobsen is awake and described as being in good condition after being brought out of a medically-induced coma following his horrific crash at the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Poland's first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday.

Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, collided with rival Dylan Groenewegen in the final meters of the race and crashed into the barriers and a race official.

Jakobsen, 23, was rushed to hospital where he underwent facial surgery and was placed into a medically-induced coma to aid with his recovery.

"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," the tour's organizers said on Twitter.

The director of the hospital in Sosnowiec in southern Poland explained that Jakobsen now faced a lengthy period of rehabilitation, but offered words of optimism for his recovery as he confirmed the rider had no evidence of any neurological issues from the crash.

"The patient is conscious, follows orders, is disconnected from the ventilator, so he is breathing alone," he told a news conference.

"I think that if he survived such a fall, he will return to sport for sure."

Groenewegen has been punished for his role in the crash, with the sport's governing body, the UCI, disqualifying him from the race and condemning him for his "dangerous behavior" in causing the crash. Groenewegen subsequently issued an apology for his actions on Friday.

