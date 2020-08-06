'I'm not sure I've seen a crash that horrific': Lance Armstrong reacts as Fabio Jakobsen left in coma after horror smash (VIDEO)

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has undergone facial surgery and remains in a coma after a high-speed crash on the first stage of the Tour of Poland, which was described by Lance Armstrong as among the worst accidents he has seen.

Jakobsen was injured after he collided with a barrier just meters from the finish line after compatriot Dylan Groenewegen drifted into his path, forcing him into a high-speed collision and causing several other riders to crash.

Twenty-three-year-old Jakobsen was taken to a nearby medical facility where he remains in a coma and has undergone facial surgery overnight. Doctors are hopeful that he will be woken from his coma on Thursday.

"Fabio Jakobsen's situation is serious but at the moment he is stable," his Deceuninck-QuickStep team said in a statement.

"Diagnostic tests didn't reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice."

Crash in the #TDP20 today, @FabioJakobsen now in Coma. After months of racing virtually, appears they have to remember how to race in bunch sprints again. pic.twitter.com/ebnVU4xrgC — Nick in the Great Lakes State🇺🇸 (@Nickin616) August 6, 2020

Thoughts and prayers go out to Fabio Jakobsen. Hang in there buddy. Been around this game a long time and not sure I’ve seen a crash that horrific. FabioSTRONG! — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) August 5, 2020

Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and other people involved in today’s terrible crash in the Tour of Poland. Crashes like these should not happen.We offer our sincere apologies and we will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement. #TDP20 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) August 5, 2020

Groenewegen's role in the accident has been slammed by the Union Cycliste Internationale, who described his actions as "dangerous".

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) strongly condemns the dangerous behavior of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into the barriers a few meters from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour de Pologne," they said, adding that a disciplinary commission will determine if Groenewegen should face any sanctions.

Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma team also announced that they will conduct an internal review into the crash.

Several figures within the cycling community have spoken of their horror at the incident and wished Jakobsen well in his recovery.

"This was not the way I hoped to reach the finish line. My biggest concern now is Fabio Jakobsen. Thoughts are with him, Deceuninck-QuickStep and his family!" Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen wrote on Twitter, while Lance Armstrong said the crash was possibly the worst he has seen in his cycling career.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to Fabio Jakobsen. Hang in there buddy," he tweeted.

"Been around this game a long time and not sure I’ve seen a crash that horrific. FabioSTRONG!"