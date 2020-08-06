 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'm not sure I've seen a crash that horrific': Lance Armstrong reacts as Fabio Jakobsen left in coma after horror smash (VIDEO)

6 Aug, 2020 10:45
Horrific crash: Fabio Jakobsen © AFP / Yorick Jansens
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has undergone facial surgery and remains in a coma after a high-speed crash on the first stage of the Tour of Poland, which was described by Lance Armstrong as among the worst accidents he has seen.

Jakobsen was injured after he collided with a barrier just meters from the finish line after compatriot Dylan Groenewegen drifted into his path, forcing him into a high-speed collision and causing several other riders to crash. 

Twenty-three-year-old Jakobsen was taken to a nearby medical facility where he remains in a coma and has undergone facial surgery overnight. Doctors are hopeful that he will be woken from his coma on Thursday.

"Fabio Jakobsen's situation is serious but at the moment he is stable," his Deceuninck-QuickStep team said in a statement.

"Diagnostic tests didn't reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice."

Groenewegen's role in the accident has been slammed by the Union Cycliste Internationale, who described his actions as "dangerous".

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) strongly condemns the dangerous behavior of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into the barriers a few meters from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour de Pologne," they said, adding that a disciplinary commission will determine if Groenewegen should face any sanctions. 

Groenewegen's Jumbo-Visma team also announced that they will conduct an internal review into the crash. 

Several figures within the cycling community have spoken of their horror at the incident and wished Jakobsen well in his recovery. 

"This was not the way I hoped to reach the finish line. My biggest concern now is Fabio Jakobsen. Thoughts are with him, Deceuninck-QuickStep and his family!" Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen wrote on Twitter, while Lance Armstrong said the crash was possibly the worst he has seen in his cycling career.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to Fabio Jakobsen. Hang in there buddy," he tweeted.

"Been around this game a long time and not sure I’ve seen a crash that horrific. FabioSTRONG!"

