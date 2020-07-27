 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former F1 driver Adrian Sutil 'wrecks $1 MILLION McLaren supercar in Monaco'

27 Jul, 2020 17:28
Former F1 star Adrian Sutil and the wrecked McLaren supercar he reportedly owns. © Global Look Press / Instagram @robgilles
Former Formula One ace Adrian Sutil has reportedly been involved in a car accident in Monaco, crashing a luxury McLaren Senna LM supercar estimated to be worth $1.175 million.

Full details of the accident are yet to emerge and it remains unknown how the collision occurred on the streets of Monaco.

Despite severe damage to the car, the driver – purported to be Sutil – walked away unscathed.

Pictures from the scene of the crash, which were widely shared on social media, supposedly showed the German driver calmly sitting next to his destroyed vehicle.

The orange car from the limited McLaren series will need serious repair as its front end was completely wrecked in the crash.

Sutil spent seven seasons in Formula One, performing for Midland, Spyker, Force India and Sauber. 

The car, which boasts around 800 horsepower, was based on the Senna GTR track car with modifications appropriate for highways and city streets.

It was named after legendary driver Ayrton Senna from Brazil, who tragically died in a racing accident during a Formula One Grand Prix stage in 1994.

