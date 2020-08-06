Ex-WWE star Marty Jannetty sparks HOMICIDE investigation after social media claim that he 'made a man disappear' decades ago

Marty Jannetty, one half of the famous "Rockers" tag-team with WWE legend Shawn Michaels, is reported to be under investigation after a bizarre social media post in which he appears to admit murdering a man several years ago.

Police have launched an investigation into Jannetty, 60, after the former professional wrestler detailed the incident in a Facebook post, saying that he "disappeared" a man when he was 13 years old after he implied that the man attempted to molest him when he attempted to buy marijuana at a bowling alley at which he worked.

"I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f** that worked there.. and he put his hands on me.. he dragged me around the back of the building.. you already know what he was gonna try to do.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear.. They never found him.. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River."

The former WWE tag-team and intercontinental champion's apparent Facebook confession has dumbfounded wrestling fans online, and apparently sparked an investigation into the alleged incident by the Columbus, Georgia Police Department.

"We are going to look into this," a spokesperson for the CPD homicide and cold case division stated.

"The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post."

Given that Jannetty's account of the incident means it would have happened around 47 years ago could suggests that any investigation would be met with a brick wall or two, unless the wrestler is keen to divulge exactly what he is alleging happened.

Jannetty originally joined the WWE (then WWF) in 1988 and soon became involved with one of the company's most successful tag-teams, The Rockers. However, Jannetty's solo character never quite took off in the same manner that his partner Shawn Michaels' did and his career as a performer slowly petered out over the next 10 years.

In 2016, Jannetty was named as part of an unsuccessful class-action lawsuit against the WWE which alleged that the company concealed the risks of brain injuries to its performers.