Ping pong king: Watch pro player perform INSANE table tennis trick shots in jaw-dropping montage (VIDEO)

Professional table tennis player and commentator Adam Bobrow joined American YouTube sensations Dude Perfect to showcase his skills with an incredible array of mind-bending trick shots.

The Dude Perfect team has built a colossal following on YouTube thanks to their action-packed trick-shot videos, and their latest effort saw the team join ping pong ace Bobrow to show off some incredible shots.

Bobrow, who is known to fans of the sport as "The Voice of Table Tennis," showed that he has some remarkable skills of his own as he performed a succession of remarkable shots involving drinks cups, matches, bangers and the smallest trick shot target possible – a pin head.

For a man who has previously called himself, "the most extreme extrovert I know," the chance to show off his table tennis skills was a dream come true for Bobrow, whose passion for the game, coupled with his ability to demonstrate the incredible skills the top players possess, has made him something of a star within the Olympic sport.

And with the video already watched by more than 6.4 million people less than 24 hours after its release, it's a potentially great way for the sport to be opened up to a new audience of young fans.