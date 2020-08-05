ISU Grand Prix Series WILL go ahead as planned, but will target DOMESTIC skaters due to COVID-19 concerns

Figure skating's annual ISU Grand Prix Series will be held in October and November, but the field of competitors at each event will be trimmed down, with each event targeting domestic skaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced that the six-date series will go ahead, with the top six skaters in each skating discipline set to qualify for the Grand Prix Final event in December.

READ MORE: 'Age issue will never be solved in women’s skating': Russian icon Slutskaya on young stars, quad fad & sensational coaching splits

However, there will be changes to the usual setup, with the events set for the United States, Canada, France, Russia, China and Japan set to feature the top skaters that hail from that nation, or train from that nation, as well as any other skaters who aren't impacted by international travel restrictions for that country.

"The (ISU) Council considered a proposal received from the six organizing ISU Members of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series," the ISU confirmed in a statement.

"The Council agreed in principle to the proposal that each individual ... event of the season 2020/21 becomes a domestic run event.

The ISU also said it would discuss with its Chinese counterparts whether and when the Grand Prix Final, scheduled to take place in Beijing as one of the designated test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in the city, can go ahead as planned.