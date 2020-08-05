 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

ISU Grand Prix Series WILL go ahead as planned, but will target DOMESTIC skaters due to COVID-19 concerns

5 Aug, 2020 09:36
Get short URL
ISU Grand Prix Series WILL go ahead as planned, but will target DOMESTIC skaters due to COVID-19 concerns
Russia's Alena Kostornaia at 2019's ISU Grand Prix Finals © Reuters / Massimo Pinca
Figure skating's annual ISU Grand Prix Series will be held in October and November, but the field of competitors at each event will be trimmed down, with each event targeting domestic skaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced that the six-date series will go ahead, with the top six skaters in each skating discipline set to qualify for the Grand Prix Final event in December.

READ MORE: 'Age issue will never be solved in women’s skating': Russian icon Slutskaya on young stars, quad fad & sensational coaching splits

However, there will be changes to the usual setup, with the events set for the United States, Canada, France, Russia, China and Japan set to feature the top skaters that hail from that nation, or train from that nation, as well as any other skaters who aren't impacted by international travel restrictions for that country.

"The (ISU) Council considered a proposal received from the six organizing ISU Members of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series," the ISU confirmed in a statement.

"The Council agreed in principle to the proposal that each individual ... event of the season 2020/21 becomes a domestic run event.

The ISU also said it would discuss with its Chinese counterparts whether and when the Grand Prix Final, scheduled to take place in Beijing as one of the designated test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in the city, can go ahead as planned.

Also on rt.com ‘She had her own list of non-grata skaters’: Eteri Tutberidze announces split with European champ Alena Kostornaia
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies