'This is bullsh*t': Ronaldo fans fume after teammate Dybala scoops Serie A MVP award

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has been named Serie A's Most Valuable Player of the 2019/20 season - but the award has been met with criticism from die-hard fans of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was imperious yet again as he lead The Old Lady to a ninth Scudetto in a row, scoring 31 goals in the league under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Dybala's contributions aren't to be laughed at however, as he scored 11 times and contributed 11 assists for his teammates in Turin.

There are plenty of Ronaldo fans though who feel the football legend has been hard done by once again in the awards stakes.

Fans on Twitter complained that CR7 was 'robbed' - having scooped the award last season in his debut campaign in Italy - while others simply said the former Manchester United forward deserved the award more than Dybala.

One user wrote: "This is bullsh*t. Ronaldo was 10 times better than any player in the league, 31 goals. Best Juventus record top scorer, more points won individually Dybala wasn’t even included in the team of the season. This is totally rubbish."

Another fan joked: "Ronaldo's sister's rant on Instagram incoming."

There were also a few cries for Ciro Immobile to made the Serie A MVP, seeing as he equaled the scoring record for most goals in a single season with 36 for Lazio.

One passionate supporter tweeted: "Immobile robbed," while another simply commented: "Immobile is also a shout."

Dybala's Juve teammate Wojciech Szczesny won the Best Goalkeeper award while Lazio's Immobile picked up the Best Forward gong.

With Juve's Serie A win, Ronaldo managed to achieve a feat that no one else in world football has, which is winning multiple league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

It was reported recently by France Football, however, that the Portugal star had wanted to move on from his time with Juve to join French champions Paris Saint-German.

France Football added that Ronaldo had 'dreamed' of a link-up with PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during mid-season frustrations in Turin.

It's also been suggested that Ronaldo's relationship with Sarri, who moved from Chelsea last summer, isn't the strongest.

Juventus face Lyon in the Champions League on Friday and Dybala is expected to feature with Ronaldo despite sitting out his side's last two games with a thigh injury.

Dybala is still looking to win his first ever Champions League trophy while Ronaldo is looking to win an insurmountable sixth with a third different club.