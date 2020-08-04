Sweet success: Lazio marksman Immobile and Instagram stunner wife pose with 'Golden Shoe' cake after he tops goal charts

Ciro Immobile's scoring exploits for Lazio have earned him a Golden Shoe-decorated cake, which he posed with alongside wife Jessica who said she was with the Italian 'step-by step' in a touching Instagram post.

Immobile netted a whopping 36 times for Lazio this season, the most of any player in Europe's top five leagues.

While his side ultimately lost to Napoli last Saturday, Immobile naturally found the net, putting him ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Serie A rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the scoring charts.

Ronaldo finished the season with 31 goals in Serie A, but failed to score in Juventus' last four games of the season.

Juve picked up their ninth Scudetto in a row, however, while Lazio finished just five points behind in fourth place.

Immobile still managed to etch his name into football history, becoming the first man not named Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez to win the Golden Shoe since 2009.

And his wife, Jessica Melena, was quick to make sure he could celebrate his feat in style.

Both Immobile and Melena posted a picture of the cake - made at a local Naples bakery - on their Instagram accounts.

"I have loved this sport since I was a child and it was precisely this love and passion that led me to dare and always believe more strongly in my dreams," Immobile wrote.

"Pushing this higher and higher has not been easy. I thank my wife who held my hand and supported and endured the most difficult days, and my children who made me smile even when things were not going well."

Melena sent a simple, but supportive, message to her husband, writing: "With you step by step," alongside a snap of the cake.

Immobile scored an astounding seven braces and two hat-tricks throughout the 2019/20 season.

His goals took his overall tally for Lazio to 125 goals in 178 games, making him their third all-time top goalscorer.

The 30-year-old, who has previously played for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, needs just 25 more goals to become Lazio's all-time top marksman.

Lazio will be hoping to close the gap on Juventus next season, having been real contenders for the title last term.

Inter Milan came closest under Antonio Conte, as they finished just a single point behind Ronaldo's Juve side.