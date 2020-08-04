Big-money Hazard needs to prove his worth as Real Madrid boss Zidane set to gamble on Belgian for Man City Champions League clash

Real Madrid will be up against it when they face Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Friday, and Zinedine Zidane's team will likely need a fully-firing Eden Hazard to stand any chance of progressing.

Though Zidane managed to win La Liga, taking advantage of Barcelona's abundance of woes, there still seems to be somewhat of an uncertain feeling at the Bernabeu.

There are fans who are convinced Real's success was more as a result of Barcelona's failures. Lionel Messi has been vocal about the fact his side aren't performing to their usual standards.

Real capitalized on that as Zidane's men managed to capture league glory with a respectable 87 points, five more than their El Clasico rivals, who, at times, looked like a mid-table La Liga side.

But it's in the Champions League where Real usually put on their most dazzling displays. Zidane won three titles in a row with Los Blancos between 2016 and 2018, seemingly riding off into the sunset after finding out Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving the club.

His comeback last season caused a flicker of controversy and came off the back of Real's damaging 4-1 loss at home to Ajax in the Champions League. Zidane was almost given a clean slate. Their league form had already been sub-par and they finished the season third.

The mission looked to be simple. Sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea, and together with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio and the experienced Karim Benzema, Real would be domestic and European kings again. But that's not how things have panned out.

Hazard, who saved his best season until last for Chelsea, fractured his ankle in the early part of the 2019/20 campaign, and had only scored once in the league at that stage. When the Belgian came back in the new year he injured it again and underwent surgery.

Asensio has suffered even worse. The 24-year-old badly injured his knee in a pre-season game with Arsenal a year ago and had to have surgery to repair cruciate ligament damage.

Benzema has effectively been left to battle it out all alone up front for Zidane, scoring 26 goals in 47 appearances, while Hazard and Asensio have combined to net a measly four times.

But reports suggest Zidane has continued faith in Hazard's unmistakable and wizard-like ability. Now he needs to prove it to 'Zizou'. Only this week's City clash matters for Hazard, who is expected to start the game with Benzema and Asensio.

Real chiefs shelled out €100 million ($112 million) for Hazard's signature last summer, a deal which Chelsea look to have seen the better of so far. All could be forgiven for the Spanish giant's ruthless fanbase if Hazard can dig them out of a hole on Friday.

Real were in front in their tie with City back in February before two late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne ensured a happy return to Madrid for Pep Guardiola.

And despite City's less-than-impressive defensive record this season, they still look scintillating in attack and could put the tie to bed early in the game on Friday if Guardiola's players are on it.

Real need at least two goals, however, to stand any chance of making the quarter-final this year. By targeting City's defensive frailties, the game should be clear for Zidane to decode.

Attack, attack, attack. Hazard and Asensio are both fully fit and should be raring to support Benzema. That's not to say the former Lyon man won't be needed. He's already a Real hero, but Friday should pose to be an important test for him, too.

But it's now down to Hazard to prove his worth. He's familiar with the surroundings at the Etihad from his time with Chelsea. That version of Hazard was the one Real bosses envisaged lighting up their various crunch games across the season.

Hazard will also want to prove his critics in England wrong. Most think that Chelsea sold the ex-Lille forward at the right time. After all, Blues boss Frank Lampard achieved his goal of finishing in the top four and came close to winning a trophy in the club's first season without Hazard.

Should his mesmerizing dribbling and menacing finishing show up for all to see and Real manage to do what's not expected, consider those critics to be silenced.

Zidane, a man who is no stranger to grandeur occasions as a player, has three days to chat with Hazard about the immense responsibility on his shoulders.

Hazard's idol as a young budding professional was Zidane. It was why he wanted to move to Real and join the long line of 'Galacticos' to grace the Bernabeu pitch.

But the likes of Zidane and Benzema have already played their parts to perfection for Real. It's time for Hazard to play his.