 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'When your doppelganger is a TOMATO': NBA legend Larry Bird trends on Twitter after fans find FRUIT that looks like Celtics hero

3 Aug, 2020 10:00
Get short URL
'When your doppelganger is a TOMATO': NBA legend Larry Bird trends on Twitter after fans find FRUIT that looks like Celtics hero
Twitter's tomato of confusion and NBA legend Larry Bird © Twitter / bingowings14 | © Brian Snyder / Reuters
Legendary basketball player Larry Bird has become an unwitting social media sensation after a tomato with an uncanny resemblance to him was spotted by fans, carrying off his facial features and dubbed "the tomato of confusion".

A Twitter joker pointed out the tomato, which appeared to have a nose, two eyes and a downward-sloping mouth made by a crevice in its skin, and added a small bowler hat before holding it up in front of a garden.

The fun had only just begun as quick-witted followers spotted that the expression the fruit appeared to be wearing made it a lookalike for three-time NBA champion Bird, who shared the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award with Magic Johnson last year.

Impromptu artists duly superimposed various photos of the 6ft 9in 63-year-old with the tomato, adding that they were grateful to see his name trending for humorous rather than grave reasons.

As more than 13,000 tweets made the trending tomato one of the most talked-about topics on social media, one fan replied: "Some things cannot be unseen.

"You’re so right. That’s definitely Larry Bird."

Another said: "This explains how when the Celtics were down, Larry Bird would help them ketchup. Sorry, nobody else was going for condiment jokes."

Others made references to the 2010 documentary, 'Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals', telling the story of the rivalry between Boston Celtics forward Bird and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Johnson during the mid-1980s.

One Bird admirer who appeared to have also seen him in a pepper also affectionately told him: "I was born in Massachusetts and heard your name often among Celtics fans.

"I had no idea you looked like a red bell pepper. My food never looks like you.

"Thank you for being edible and not something to mourn. You are loved."

Also on rt.com 'Iranian Messi' lookalike denies he conned 23 Iranian women into sex by claiming to be Barca star
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies