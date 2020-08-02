'I just like to sing': Ukrainian ace Dayana Yastremska poses in leather as she drops latest dance track (PHOTOS)

Budding Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska is continuing to pursue her off-court musical ambitions, posing in a leather outfit on the front of a Mercedes for the cover of her new song, 'Favorite Track'.

The Odessa-born star, 20, is one of the rising young talents in the game and stands at number 25 in the WTA rankings, having picked up three career titles and already approaching $2 million in prize money.

Yastremska has accompanied her growing profile in sport with ambitious to make something of a name for herself in the music business, dropping debut track 'Thousands of Me' earlier this year.

READ MORE: Rhymes and rackets: Ukrainian tennis starlet Dayana Yastremska drops debut rap track (VIDEO)

She's now presented her latest offering - 'Favorite Track' - a dance-pop number for which she provides the vocals.

Sharing a snippet of the track on Instagram on Saturday, Yastremska wrote: "Today is the premiere of my new track, 'Favorite Track'

"To be honest, when I released my first song 'Thousands of me' I thought that I would not record any more, it seemed very strange to me... but after a while, after some time, and enjoyed emotions, I caught fire, and decided that there would be a new track!

"I do not strive to become a cool artist... I just like to sing, I like this whole atmosphere. It's much easier for me on the tennis court than being in the studio, standing near the microphone, and singing, it's such a stress for me."

Yastremska reserved special thanks to musician Roman Gatskan for his help in producing the track.

The young Ukrainian ace's latest offering went down well with many of her 75,000-strong Instagram following.

"Dayana, super! I congratulate you. I'm proud of you," read a reply from singer and model Alina Kirchallova.

"Wow, good song," wrote another fan, while one supporter claimed Yastremska's music career was getting "cooler" with every new release.

Yastremska first made headlines around the world when she faced women's legend Serena Williams in the round of 32 at the Australian Open last year.

Williams made short work of the then-18-year-old, dropping just three games to win 6-2, 6-1 and cruise into the round of 16, leading to a tearful exit for the Ukrainian.

But Williams showed her softer side when consoling her beaten rival, telling Yastremska not to cry and reassuring her that she “did amazing."

Also on rt.com Meet Dayana Yastremska, the 18-year-old whose Aus Open tears 'broke' Serena's heart (PHOTOS)

Yastremska went on to win the Thailand Open the following month, before a career-best Grand Slam run when she reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Coached by former Serena Williams hitting partner Sascha Bajin - who also helped Naomi Osaka to two Grand Slam titles - Yastremska is currently gearing up for a return to competitive action on the courts following the lengthy Covid-19 hiatus.

Despite the praise for her musical efforts, Yastremska has also been burned by social media, recently earning a scolding after sharing a picture in which she appeared with half of her body cast in a dark tone, in what was intended as a message to show racial unity and equality amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Also on rt.com Saving face: Ukrainian tennis starlet Yastremska deletes 'equality' post after message backfires with anti-blackface brigade

Critics quickly pounced and accused the star of 'blackface', prompting her to delete the images and offer an apology, although insisting that the images had been "misunderstood."