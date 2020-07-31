 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'It went horribly wrong': UFC fighter HOSPITALIZED by weight cut while on anti-depressants for head trauma from previous fight

31 Jul, 2020 17:55
Eric Spicely lost to Deron Winn at UFC Fight Night in June 2019 | © Adam Hagy / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Middleweight Eric Spicely has been forced to pull out of this weekend's UFC Vegas 5 event after being hospitalized while cutting weight, revealing he had been affected by medication for head trauma sustained in his previous fight.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in his defeat to Deron Winn in June 2019, losing on a decision in his UFC return more than a year after being released by the promotion.

Spicely had been due to face Markus Perez on Saturday before needing hospital treatment in the days leading up to the fight, suffering problems as a result of his attempt to cut weight while taking medication as a result of his trauma.

"This was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight," he revealed, responding to news of his late withdrawal from the event in Las Vegas.

"Needless to say, it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I wouldn’t change a thing about my decision to do this.

"It’s maybe the worst concussion I’ve ever had. It’s not just from that fight – I’ve been punched a lot.

"I will figure it out and find a way. We all know what we sign up for."

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Spicely beat Thiago Santos in Brazil in 2016 but was stopped early in his last three UFC scraps before returning to CES MMA for two victories.

He received support and praise for his honesty on social media, telling fans: "I finally feel the best I’ve ever felt but the side effects are hell. I’ll be back.

"I’ve never experienced this in my life but I also feel the best I’ve ever felt mentally."

Asked whether he thought fighting was worth the consequences he had experienced, Spicely replied: "Trust me, I thought about [retiring]. But at the end of the day, it was [worthwhile]."

UFC newcomer Charlie Ontiveros is expected to step in against Perez on the undercard of a fight card that features the headline middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

