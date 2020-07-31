'It went horribly wrong': UFC fighter HOSPITALIZED by weight cut while on anti-depressants for head trauma from previous fight

Middleweight Eric Spicely has been forced to pull out of this weekend's UFC Vegas 5 event after being hospitalized while cutting weight, revealing he had been affected by medication for head trauma sustained in his previous fight.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in his defeat to Deron Winn in June 2019, losing on a decision in his UFC return more than a year after being released by the promotion.

Spicely had been due to face Markus Perez on Saturday before needing hospital treatment in the days leading up to the fight, suffering problems as a result of his attempt to cut weight while taking medication as a result of his trauma.

"This was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight," he revealed, responding to news of his late withdrawal from the event in Las Vegas.

For the sake of transparency this was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight. Needless to say it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I will figure this problem out and hopefully be able to compete again. https://t.co/ZYro3waykE — éS (@EricSpicely) July 31, 2020

It’s maybe the worst concussion I’ve ever had. It’s not just from that fight I’ve been punched a lot lol — éS (@EricSpicely) July 31, 2020

"Needless to say, it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I wouldn’t change a thing about my decision to do this.

"It’s maybe the worst concussion I’ve ever had. It’s not just from that fight – I’ve been punched a lot.

"I will figure it out and find a way. We all know what we sign up for."

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist Spicely beat Thiago Santos in Brazil in 2016 but was stopped early in his last three UFC scraps before returning to CES MMA for two victories.

Yeah i finally feel the best I’ve ever felt but the side effects are hell. I’ll be back 🙏🏽 — éS (@EricSpicely) July 31, 2020

I’ve never experienced this in my life. But I also feel the best I’ve ever felt mentally. Stay strong man. — éS (@EricSpicely) July 31, 2020

He received support and praise for his honesty on social media, telling fans: "I finally feel the best I’ve ever felt but the side effects are hell. I’ll be back.

"I’ve never experienced this in my life but I also feel the best I’ve ever felt mentally."

Asked whether he thought fighting was worth the consequences he had experienced, Spicely replied: "Trust me, I thought about [retiring]. But at the end of the day, it was [worthwhile]."

UFC newcomer Charlie Ontiveros is expected to step in against Perez on the undercard of a fight card that features the headline middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.