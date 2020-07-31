'Vulgar & cynical': Brazil star reportedly wins court case over 'EMBARRASSING' image branding him 'AMATEUR' for World Cup mauling

Premier League star David Luiz has reportedly won a court case against a construction firm who used a photo of him crying after Brazil's stunning 7-1 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, calling the advertisement "sensational".

Luiz endured the full 90-minute horror as Brazil suffered arguably the worst result in their history at their home tournament, leaving the pitch in tears after Germany ran riot to hit five without reply by half-time before going 7-0 up in the second half.

In a cheeky jab at the Chelsea defender's semi-final misery, building firm Wemake Construcoes reportedly ran an advert showing Luiz crying, accompanied by the words: "I just wanted to make my people smile."

The text accompanying Luiz's post-match quote is said to have read: "When you hire amateurs to take care of your family's dream, it is almost certain to be 7-1."

According to UOL, Luiz suid the company for misusing his image and causing moral damage, represented by lawyers who claimed the stunt was "sensational, vulgar and cynical, in addition to trying to gain new followers or customers by embarrassing [Luiz]."

The Brazilian outlet said that Luiz's claim had initially been defeated by a judge who ruled that the campaign had dealt with "a public person within the scope of his professional performance as a football player", but they have now reported that he has won around $5,800 in compensation.

When news agency Folhapress asked the company why the advert had been removed from its channels in 2019, it said the content was published by an agency.

Luiz had agreed a $52 million move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea shortly before the World Cup, and his performance was widely derided by pundits and match reports.

"They were better than us," he admitted, having captained his side to their worst ever World Cup defeat and their first home loss in 39 years.

"It's a very sad day but it's also a day from which to learn. Apologies to all the Brazilian people."

Luiz won Lique 1 twice before rejoining Chelsea in 2016, where he won the Premier League in the first of his three seasons, departing for Arsenal last summer.

He helped the Gunners to reach Saturday's FA Cup final, but has also received criticism for mistakes, breaking the record for the most penalties conceded in a single season by giving away five spot-kicks in his first year at the club.