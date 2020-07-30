‘Matches with Williams and Federer are brilliant’: Andy Murray says tennis lacks mixed-gender events

British tennis star Andy Murray has suggested that more mixed-gender events on tennis tours, involving top stars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer, will help to increase the sport’s popularity.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said that tennis competitions “miss a bit of a trick” by not including mixed doubles events into their program.

READ MORE: 'You AREN'T special': Kyrgios accuses tennis star who caught coronavirus at Djokovic's tournament of having 'ROCKS in his head'

“I think sports miss a bit of a trick with this stuff,” said Murray, who is taking part in the Battle of the Brits exhibition event featuring male and female tennis players.

The 33-year-old recalled the Hopman Cup tournament as a “brilliant event” which saw male and female players performing together.

Also on rt.com Tennis ace Naomi Osaka tells fans to 'stop creeping her out' by demanding that she 'maintains innocent image'

“The Hopman Cup, for example, was a brilliant event in my opinion. The players enjoyed it. I played there a bunch of times and I loved it. Putting match-ups in tennis like Serena Williams and Roger Federer on the same court, it is so brilliant for our sport,” Murray added, stressing that modern tennis should embrace more mixed-gender competitions.

The former British number one player is planning to return to the ATP tour next month with the US Open being his first major event following a lengthy break.

He has not played on the ATP Tour since winning the European Open in Antwerp last November as he was forced to take a hiatus due to injuries.