'You AREN'T special': Kyrgios accuses tennis star who caught coronavirus at Djokovic's tournament of having 'ROCKS in his head'

Nick Kyrgios has called rival Borna Coric stupid after the Croatian said he "simply didn't care" about his criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour events, where Coric was one of the players to later test positive for COVID-19.

Kyrgios was infuriated after Coric dismissed his views on the tournament organized by the world No. 1 last month, which the Australian described as "boneheaded" after several players and members of their entourages subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The world No. 40 claimed that Coric lacked the intellectual capacity to comprehend the ordeal suffered by former world number three Grigor Dimitrov, who revealed on Tuesday that he had been confined to his home for a month as he recovered from the virus following his participation at the event in Belgrade.

"You should care," blasted Kyrgios, responding in typically forthright fashion to remarks in which Coric said he "simply didn't care" about the views of someone who "likes to be a general after a battle."

You should care. Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn’t intend to bother. They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0 (🍩) https://t.co/KNBa5mNG77 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

"Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates. I’m just trying to hold them accountable.

"They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought, Coric's intellectual level is zero."

Kyrgios added an emoji of a donut as he hit back at the latest player to make reference to his own notoriety for indiscretions on and off the court.

"If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios ... it's somehow not realistic," Coric had said, clearly failing to heed Kyrgios's warning on Twitter against accusing him of "stupidity" or "irresponsible" behavior in light of the fiasco.

"I don't see the need to criticize fellow players in such a way. I wouldn't do it – but again, it's Kyrgios."

@borna_coric Just making sure that you spuds didn’t cause more players to feel like Dimitrov. Have you read how he continued to feel after he tested negative? Or that’s too much for that brain of yours to process? 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

Of course Coric and Thiem are going to criticise kyrios. They are guilty and can’t defend their own actions so have to try to deflect against Nick. It takes people like Nick to give a voice to the rest of us who saw it as irresponsible. — Perina Bishop (@okyahnow) July 29, 2020

In a tweet directed at Coric before he reacted to his comments, Kyrgios thundered: "Just making sure that you spuds didn't cause more players to feel like Dimitrov.

"Have you read how he continued to feel after he tested negative? Or that’s too much for that brain of yours to process?"

Kyrgios received a mixed response to his latest barbs, firing back at some who questioned his own approach to reducing the spread of the virus.

"Of course Coric and [world number three Dominic] Thiem are going to criticise Kyrgios," said one.

"They are guilty and can’t defend their own actions so have to try to deflect against Nick. It takes people like Nick to give a voice to the rest of us who saw it as irresponsible."

LOL! Nick was pictured in a nightclub - no social distancing, no masks - AFTER he bitched about his colleagues. Borna and Dominic have more integrity in their little fingers than Nick can ever hope to have in his entire body. — Cindy ●* 🚜 (@CindyBlack3) July 29, 2020

We have zero cases in Canberra. I followed every rule, as did every citizen that lives with me in the ACT. Maybe do some research you pelican. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

But so did the Adria tour... — Uros (@uki156) July 29, 2020

Well obviously not you pelican. Did any new cases come from what I participated in? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

They were playing a basketball game. With no social distancing, whilst there were crowd watching. Not sure what guidelines they were. Sorry you albatross. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

A critic laughed: "Nick was pictured in a nightclub – no social distancing, no masks – after he b*tched about his colleagues. Borna and Dominic have more integrity in their little fingers than Nick can ever hope to have in his entire body."

Kyrgios argued that his actions were part of an effort that had led to very few cases in Canberra. "I followed every rule, as did every citizen that lives with me," he explained. "Maybe do some research, you pelican."

When a tennis lover claimed that Djokovic's tour had also followed government safety guidelines, Kyrgios offered more bird-based insults by replying: "Well, obviously not, you pelican. Did any new cases come from what I participated in?

"They were playing a basketball game with no social distancing while there were crowds watching. Not sure what guidelines they were. Sorry, you albatross."