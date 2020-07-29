Freeze! Put your hands up! Brazilian football team member frightened by electronic thermometer (VIDEO)

An obligatory temperature check ahead of a Brazilian football match took an unexpected turn after one of the team representatives confused an electronic thermometer with a weapon.

The funny episode took place on Wednesday ahead of the Copa do Nordeste semi-final game between Ceara and Fortaleza.

Ceara team members were getting out of the bus when a stadium official turned an electronic thermometer on each person to test them for fever as part of preventive anti-COVID-19 measures taken during football games.

One of Ceara’s officials reacted unusually to the regular temperature check, raising his hands, having apparently confused the medical device with a real weapon.

After several seconds of confusion, the man realized he was out of danger and went to the stadium after having antiseptic sprayed over his hands.

The match between the two rivals ended in favor of Ceara (1-0) who progress now to the Copa do Nordeste final.