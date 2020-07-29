 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Freeze! Put your hands up! Brazilian football team member frightened by electronic thermometer (VIDEO)

29 Jul, 2020 17:57
Get short URL
Freeze! Put your hands up! Brazilian football team member frightened by electronic thermometer (VIDEO)
© YouTube / AlphaVideosHD
An obligatory temperature check ahead of a Brazilian football match took an unexpected turn after one of the team representatives confused an electronic thermometer with a weapon.

The funny episode took place on Wednesday ahead of the Copa do Nordeste semi-final game between Ceara and Fortaleza.

READ MORE: Here comes the hotstepper: Female Emirati football player breaks Guinness World Record for most 'hotstepper' tricks (VIDEO)

Ceara team members were getting out of the bus when a stadium official turned an electronic thermometer on each person to test them for fever as part of preventive anti-COVID-19 measures taken during football games.

One of Ceara’s officials reacted unusually to the regular temperature check, raising his hands, having apparently confused the medical device with a real weapon.

After several seconds of confusion, the man realized he was out of danger and went to the stadium after having antiseptic sprayed over his hands.

The match between the two rivals ended in favor of Ceara (1-0) who progress now to the Copa do Nordeste final.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies