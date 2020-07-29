 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Here comes the hotstepper: Female Emirati football player breaks Guinness World Record for most 'hotstepper' tricks (VIDEO)

29 Jul, 2020 13:42
Get short URL
Here comes the hotstepper: Female Emirati football player breaks Guinness World Record for most 'hotstepper' tricks (VIDEO)
© Instagram / areej.alhammadi13
Female Emirati football player Areej Al Hammadi has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by setting a new 'hotstepper' ball control best.

The talented athlete demonstrated insane ball control skills, completing 86 hotsteppers in one minute.

READ MORE: Keepy-uppy queen: Meet Harriet Pavlou, the freestyle juggler on heels

She managed to beat the previous record of 56 repetitions set by Ash Randall of Great Britain in March.

The record-breaking attempt was registered in Dubai on July 10 and was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, which shared the video of Arej's jaw-dropping tricks.

The player, who made the UAE national football team, is seen effortlessly bouncing the ball with her feet, revealing that football has always been her passion and she enjoys practicing and improving her technique.

"I aim to contribute to my country's improvement of women's representation at all levels of the game by challenging discrimination with hopes for big improvements in the sports industry globally," she added.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies