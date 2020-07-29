Here comes the hotstepper: Female Emirati football player breaks Guinness World Record for most 'hotstepper' tricks (VIDEO)

Female Emirati football player Areej Al Hammadi has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by setting a new 'hotstepper' ball control best.

The talented athlete demonstrated insane ball control skills, completing 86 hotsteppers in one minute.

She managed to beat the previous record of 56 repetitions set by Ash Randall of Great Britain in March.

The record-breaking attempt was registered in Dubai on July 10 and was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, which shared the video of Arej's jaw-dropping tricks.

"It's an amazing feeling to break a Guinness World Records title!"Areej Al Hammadi has set a new record for 'most football 'hotstepper' ball control tricks in one minute'#GWRDayhttps://t.co/oOZgZEjR25pic.twitter.com/wK1f5P8CZQ — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 29, 2020

The player, who made the UAE national football team, is seen effortlessly bouncing the ball with her feet, revealing that football has always been her passion and she enjoys practicing and improving her technique.

"I aim to contribute to my country's improvement of women's representation at all levels of the game by challenging discrimination with hopes for big improvements in the sports industry globally," she added.