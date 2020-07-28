'We are fully open': Motorsports chief Ross Brawn says Russian team could join Formula 1

Formula 1 chief executive Ross Brawn has said that the global motor racing series is interested in increasing the number of participant teams, and suggested that a Russian squad could join the race in the near future.

Brawn noted that Formula 1 officials are open to meet new members, given that the global pandemic has impacted the sport, including prize money and investments.

READ MORE: Former F1 driver Adrian Sutil 'wrecks $1 MILLION McLaren supercar in Monaco'

“We need a period of stability after this global pandemic and we also want to ensure the new rules settle down from 2022,” he said.

“We have a great grid with ten exciting teams and it is not essential to increase this number. However, the new economic climate within Formula 1, budget caps and a more fairly distributed prize fund, makes an investment in a Formula 1 team far more attractive.

Also on rt.com F1 world champ Hamilton apologizes after sharing 'Bill Gates anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory' on social media

“If there was interest from a Russian team, or any other, that we thought was sustainable then we would be fully open to exploring the opportunity,” Brawn added.

Currently, just one Russian racer, Daniil Kvyat, competes in Formula 1 events performing for Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Last year, Russian billionaire Boris Rotenberg was rumored to be investing in forming a Russian Formula 1 team, but his intentions have remained theoretical, as no actual steps have been made so far.