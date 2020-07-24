 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian-born figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya buried in Moscow region after death age 20 in suspected suicide

24 Jul, 2020 13:04
Russian-born figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya buried in Moscow region after death age 20 in suspected suicide
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor © Global Look Press / Xinhua / Evgeny Sinitsyn
Russian-born figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, whose tragic death in a suspected suicide at the age of 20 left the sporting world in a state of shock, has been buried in Moscow Region.

The farewell ceremony, which was attended by family members and friends, took place on Thursday at Nikolo-Arkhangelsky cemetery in Balashikha, 25 km from Moscow.

Alexandrovskaya, who represented Australia at international level, was found dead last week, with preliminary investigations treating her death as a suicide after she fell from a sixth-floor window.

Alexandrovskaya is believed to have jumped from an apartment window leaving a note reading "I love (you).”

The athlete reportedly suffered from psychological problems after being advised to retire from sport due to health problems.

She was reportedly treated for epilepsy after suffering a severe epileptic seizure last winter.

The entire figure skating community has expressed condolences to the family of their deceased colleague, calling her death “a huge tragedy” for the sport.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva was among those to speak up about Alexandrovskaya’s sudden passing, calling on her fans to support people suffering from depressive disorders.

