Australian figure skater raises $12,000 in one day to help family of deceased colleague Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya

21 Jul, 2020 17:25
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor © Global Look Press / Peter Kneffel | Danielle Obrien and Gregory Merriman © REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australian ice dancer Gregory Merriman has raised more than $12,000 in less than 24 hours to help the family of Russian-born skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, whose sudden death has shocked the entire figure skating community.

The six-time Australian champion created a fundraising page with the aim of collecting $10,000 to cover funeral costs and provide financial aid to Alexandrovskaya's family.

"A talented, strong and determined athlete, Katya was a friend to all in the figure skating community and her sudden passing has left a massive hole in the hearts of not only those who knew her but those who admired the beauty of her skating," the fundraising page read.

"In the coming days, Katya's family and friends in Russia will [bid] farewell [to] Katya in a funeral service in Moscow, Russia. The goal of this fundraiser is to flood Katya's funeral service with flowers as a reminder to her family and friends of the love and joy she brought to all those in Australia and around the world."

Merriman stopped donations the next day after the funds exceeded the outlined sum by more than $2,500.

Alexandrovskaya, who represented Australia at international level, was found dead last week, with preliminary investigations treating her death as a suicide after she fell from a sixth-floor window.

The athlete reportedly suffered from psychological problems after being advised to retire from sport due to epilepsy.

