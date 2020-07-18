'Devastated to my core': Former partner pays tribute to Russian-born skate star Alexandrovskaya after death age 20

Australian figure skater Harley Windsor has paid tribute to Russian-born former pairs partner Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya after her death in Moscow at the age of 20.

Alexandrovskaya died after falling from an apartment window in the Russian capital in an apparent suicide, according to reports in the Russian media.

The Moscow-born skater had switched allegiances to represent Australia at international level, skating alongside Windsor as the pair scooped two national titles as well as Junior World Championship gold in 2017.

The pair also skated together at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, before splitting last year following Alexandrovskaya's retirement due to injury woes.

On hearing the tragic news of his former partner's death, Windsor took to Instagram to pay his respects, saying he would forever cherish the time they spent together.

"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia," Windsor wrote.

"The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia."

Elsewhere, Russian double World Champion Evgenia Medvedeva also paid tribute, sharing an image of Alexandrovskaya and Windsor in her Instagram stories.

"We will miss you, kid. My condolences to the family," the 20-year-old star wrote.