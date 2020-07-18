Figure skating star Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya 'dead at age 20 after falling from window'

Russian-born figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who represented Australia at international level, has died in Moscow at the age of 20, according to reports in the Russian media.

Details of Alexandrovskaya's death are still emerging, although Russian media report that she died after falling from a sixth-floor window in the capital.

The Moscow-born pairs skater switched allegiances in 2015 after teaming up with Australian skater Harley Windsor, twice winning the Australian national title and also claiming gold at the World Junior Championships in Taipei in 2017.

The pair also scooped the top prize at the Junior Grand Prix Final in Nagoya the same year, becoming the first Australian champions in the event's history.

Alexandrovskaya and Harley also competed at senior level, finishing 18th at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018.

The pair were forced to withdraw from a series of events during 2019, later splitting after health issues forced Alexandrovskaya to retire.