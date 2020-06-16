Teenage French climbing sensation dies after falling 490ft in Alps tragedy

The international climbing community is in mourning after the death of French teenage sensation Luce Douady, who was killed after falling 150 meters (490ft) in the French Alps.

Douady, 16, died while attempting to cross a difficult path equipped with a handrail between two climbing areas near the commune of Crolles on Sunday, the French Mountain Climbing Federation (FFME) announced on its website.

The young climber, who was with a group of friends, is reported to have slipped and fallen 150 meters (490ft).

"It’s with great sadness that the climbing community learned this Sunday of the death of one of their own," the FFME wrote as it paid tribute to the "briliant" young climber.

"Luce was a very promising young athlete on the French climbing team. At only 16, the future was before her. This terrible news hit her training partners, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade, hard.

"Today, the whole federation is in mourning."

Douady was the reigning world junior champion and one of the brightest young prospects in climbing, which will make its debut at the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

She also won the World Youth Bouldering Championship in 2019 in Italy, and earned a fifth place finish in her first senior appearance at the Bouldering World Cup in Colorado in the US last year.

Douday's Instagram page includes images of herself scaling rockfaces as a young girl, indicating her love of the sport from an early age.

Messages of mourning after her passing also included from the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

"The IFSC’s thoughts and prayers are with Luce’s family and friends at this tragic time," the organization wrote, sharing a tribute video to the talented climber.