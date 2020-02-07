 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

French surfing champion dies aged 24 just weeks after moving to Australia to start new life

7 Feb, 2020 12:35
Get short URL
French surfing champion dies aged 24 just weeks after moving to Australia to start new life
© Instagram
French surfing star Poeti Norac has died in Australia at the age of 24, just weeks after moving to start a new life in the country. As tributes poured in to the youngster, the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Norac, who had been living in Australia for just a few months, died last weekend in the Sunshine Coast, as was confirmed by her friends.

READ MORE: WATCH: Surfer suffers terrifying wipeout at Jaws Big Wave Championships in Hawaii

The 24-year-old specialized in shortboard surfing and tasted success in her home country, winning the Coupe du France 10 times during her career.

She also reached the final of the national championship four times, finishing third and second in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

"The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her board and whose enthusiasm radiated in the Vendée and everywhere else," the French Surfing Federation said.

Norac started surfing together with her father at the age of six. She first tried longboard surfing before switching to short board class where she had been competing for more than 10 years.

Last year the promising athlete moved to Australia to continue pursuing her surfing dream.

The circumstances of her tragic death remain unclear, although police said it was not being treated as suspicious.



Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies