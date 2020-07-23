Miraculous Marquez: MotoGP champ Marc Marquez WILL RACE this weekend, one week after BREAKING HIS ARM at the same circuit (VIDEO)

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has incredibly been declared fit to race at this weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix, despite breaking his arm in a huge crash during a race last weekend.

Marquez recovered from an early setback during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez before producing a brilliant comeback, only to then spectacularly crash his Repsol Honda at Turn 3.

Marquez coped well with the heavy landing, but was then hit by his bike, which left him with a broken humerus in his right arm.

Earlier this week he had surgery to fix a titanium plate to the outside of Marquez's bone to help aid the bone-healing process. Crucially for the Spaniard, the radial nerve was not damaged in the crash, so he will be able to operate the bike's controls as usual.

Following the successful operation, Marquez quickly expressed his determination to be back on the bike as soon as possible as he looks to defend his world title.

Some believed it might be possible for Marquez to recover quickly enough to be declared fit for the third round of the championship at Brno, Czech Republic.

But, incredibly, it has now been confirmed that Marquez is cleared to race this weekend at the Andalusian Grand Prix, which takes place at the same Jerez circuit that saw his huge accident last week.

"If it was a new track, it would be difficult," explained Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig.

"But we have been here, testing for four days and racing. So the set-up of the bike he knows, he knows exactly how to ride the bike at this track."

Puig revealed that the Honda team was getting ready to race without Marquez at Jerez this coming weekend, but those plans changed when they received news of the world champion's remarkable recovery and subsequent clearance to race earlier on Thursday.

😱 @marcmarquez93 will undergo surgery after this horrendous crash at Jerez!We wish the world champion the very best in his recovery! 💪#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/BOSmDo7dfG — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 19, 2020

"So, originally, Honda's position was to cancel this race and to try at Brno," he explained.

"But after what we saw of Marc's wish, after what the doctor said today, we came to an understanding that he will try on Saturday and depending on how he is feeling he will try the race."

It means that Marquez will sit out Friday's free practice sessions as he allows his arm an extra day to heal. He will then jump on the bike for Saturday's qualifying session and, if he completes the day without any major issues, the plan is for him to take part in the race on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, MotoGP officially cleared Marquez fit enough to race this weekend, saying, "Marquez arrived at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Thursday morning from Barcelona and has since passed the eagerly anticipated fitness test, which will now see him take to the circuit on board his RC213V this weekend."

Joining Marquez for the race will be British rider Cal Crutchlow, who fractured his wrist during warm-up for last weekend's race and was forced to sit out the grand prix. He has also been cleared fit to ride this coming weekend. Marquez's fellow countryman, Suzuki rider Alex Rins, was also passed fit after he dislocated his shoulder in qualifying last weekend.