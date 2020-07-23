'I've become a better man': Exiled NFL star Antonio Brown RAGES at league bosses for 'dragging their feet' over his bid to return

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released by New England Patriots after a single game last year amid allegations of sexual assault and intimidating text messages, has claimed that an NFL investigation has left him "in limbo".

Brown has been a free agent since he appeared to announce his retirement after being released by the Patriots in September, and is expected to be suspended by the NFL as a result of the ongoing investigation should he sign for another team.

Despite being sentenced last month to two years’ probation after pleading no contest to a felony charge of battery and burglary following a bizarre attack on a delivery driver earlier this year, Brown has used social media to insist he is a changed character and claim that he has spent 11 months rigorously complying with the inquiry.

"You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted," Brown told the NFL in a post on Instagram, where he has more than 3.7 million followers.

"I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it.

“I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing."

Brown became the highest-paid receiver in the league when he ended his eight-year spell with Pittsburgh Steelers to join the Oakland Raiders at the start of last year, leaving without playing a regular-season game as a result of several off-field incidents.

He is about to release an album under the name Himothy and is still clearly targeting a return to the sport, posting clips of himself training and working out in the gym.

The 32-year-old said that the NFL had refused to set a deadline for resolving the investigation, adding that his lawyers were pressing them for answers in a "completely unacceptable" situation that was preventing teams from signing him.

"How is it that the league can just drag its feet on any investigation it chooses...and we just have to sit there in limbo?" he asked.

"Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly. They’re waiting on you, NFL.

"Let’s get this thing moving. We’ve got history to make."

Seven-time Pro Bowler Brown was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and take a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court as part of his punishment for the altercation in January.