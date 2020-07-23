'Thinking of you, my friend': Football icon Beckham consoles Khabib after UFC champ breaks silence on death of father Abdulmanap

David Beckham has extended his condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family following the death of his father earlier this month, voicing his support for the friend he made when the pair met at a football match last year.

Nurmagomedov first met Beckham when they both watched a UEFA Champions League match between two of the Englishman's former clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes last September.

The lightweight champion called Beckham "legendary" and revealed they had discussed fame over dinner later that evening, and the Inter Miami co-owner showed that he remains close to Nurmagomedov by replying to his first public post about the death of his father.

"Thinking about you and your family, my friend," wrote Beckham on Instagram, joining the well-wishers after Nurmagomedov shared a photo of himself embracing the hugely influential Abdulmanap after a fight.

The revered mixed martial arts coach died in a Moscow hospital following a heart attack on July 3 as a result of complications arising from COVID-19 that twice left him in a medically-induced coma.

Nurmagomedov posted a quote from the Quran and added: "I will miss you, father.

"You were a father, a friend, brother and coach in one person.

"You taught me almost everything I know. I hope that you were happy with me.

"The contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah."

Fellow countryman and former UFC flyweight Magomed Bibulatov, Russian wrestler Murad Nukhkadiev, world-renowned Jiu-Jitsu coach Renzo Gracie and Nurmagomedov's cousins, Usman and Umar, were among those echoing Beckham's sentiments.

The elder Nurmagomedov was buried in his home village of Kirovaul, in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan, shortly after his death.