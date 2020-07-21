'She criticized Djokovic, but couldn’t stay in her room': US player DUMPED from World Team Tennis for violating COVID-19 protocol

US tennis player Danielle Collins, who lambasted Novak Djokovic for his US Open concerns, has been dismissed from the World Team Tennis (WTT) after breaching obligatory COVID-19 restrictions.

Collins left the resort where the three-week event is taking place, and then the state, prompting the organizers to discipline her for blatantly refusing to obey the rules that all participants must follow during the pandemic.

“We have dismissed Danielle Collins for the remainder of the 2020 season after [sic] breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving the Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia. The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, which [sic] are of utmost importance to WTT,” the statement said.

The news triggered a heated debate on social media, with many followers recalling Collins’ recent criticism directed at world No. 1 Djokovic.

The world No. 51 blasted the Serbian star, accusing him of not helping lower-ranked players to earn money, after he voiced his intention to skip the US Open due to the restrictions imposed by the organizers.

“It’s easy when someone’s made $150 million throughout their career to try and tell people what to do with their money, and then turn down playing in the US Open,” Collins said.

Collins remarks didn’t go unnoticed by tennis fans, who advised her to look first at her own behavior rather than criticizing that of the top players.

“Same Danielle Collins that said Djokovic owed it to her to play at the US Open so she could make money couldn’t even stay in her room, apparently,” one person wrote.

“Is this the same Danielle Collins who slammed Djokovic for his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols?” another user asked.

“Good. This is EXACTLY what the US Open needs to do if players, or anyone traveling with them, are caught anywhere other than their hotel/rented house,” a typical comment read.