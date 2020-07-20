‘Not a tragedy’: Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova supports ISU decision to cancel Junior Grand Prix season

Soviet and Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova has hailed the International Skating Union’s (ISU) decision to cancel the junior Grand Prix season, stating that children’s health is more important than competitions.

On Monday the skating governing body called off all junior Grand Prix events “on the advice of the Medical Commission and the Council-appointed working group."

When asked whether the ISU’s ruling was terrible in terms of the junior competitive schedule, the renowned coach said that people have the wrong understanding of what is really "terrible."

“It’s 'terrible' when war takes place and people die. Now, they just cancelled junior Grand Prix. Previously, the Olympics were re-scheduled, this is happening around the world.

“Countries have been separated by the virus, the pandemic has differently impacted various states. Everyone has been cautious while taking decisions. First of all, we should think about people, about kids,” Tarasova explained.

“Why should children suffer? They can be infected at any moment, we don’t need to take this risk,” she added.

Senior figure skating events are now under threat of being canceled as well, with the ISU expected to announce its verdict next month.