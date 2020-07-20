'Looks like I passed!' Olympic figure skating champ Alina Zagitova takes Unified State Exam to enter university

Reigning world and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has taken the Unified State Exam which is necessary for entering a university in Russia.

'Looks like I passed,' Zagitova posted along with a picture of herself holding a Russian passport and two pens.

Zagitova, who graduated from school this year, previously announced that she wanted to study at the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism.

In May, she said she was getting ready for the state exam in biology to enter the university.

Last year, the 18-year-old put her competitive career on hold after finishing last at the ISU Grand Prix final, prompting rumors about her possible retirement.

The skater promised to return to the ice in the near future, however, but hasn't yet confirmed her comeback to professional sport.

In 2018, she won gold at the PyeongChang Games, edging out compatriot and long-time Russian leader Evgenia Medvedeva, who had to settle for silver.