 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Looks like I passed!' Olympic figure skating champ Alina Zagitova takes Unified State Exam to enter university

20 Jul, 2020 12:22
Get short URL
'Looks like I passed!' Olympic figure skating champ Alina Zagitova takes Unified State Exam to enter university
©  Vladimir Pesnyak (Sputnik);  @teamzagitova (Instagram)
Reigning world and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has taken the Unified State Exam which is necessary for entering a university in Russia.

'Looks like I passed,' Zagitova posted along with a picture of herself holding a Russian passport and two pens.

READ MORE: ‘No Alina, no party!’ Zagitova fans blast ISU for SNUBBING Olympic champ for figure skating ‘Oscars’

Zagitova, who graduated from school this year, previously announced that she wanted to study at the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism.

In May, she said she was getting ready for the state exam in biology to enter the university.

Last year, the 18-year-old put her competitive career on hold after finishing last at the ISU Grand Prix final, prompting rumors about her possible retirement.

The skater promised to return to the ice in the near future, however, but hasn't yet confirmed her comeback to professional sport.

In 2018, she won gold at the PyeongChang Games, edging out compatriot and long-time Russian leader Evgenia Medvedeva, who had to settle for silver.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies