'Let's go make out': Joseph Benavidez's wife Megan Olivi consoles husband with gushing tribute after first-round UFC title defeat

Glamorous UFC reporter Megan Olivi has said she "can't believe" she spends every day with "dream" husband Joseph Benavidez, posting a photo with the bruised fighter following his rapid loss to Deiveson Figueiredo on Fight Island.

On a night to forget for Benavidez in the Octagon, where he fell to a second successive loss to Figueiredo via three knockdowns and a rear-naked choke submission in the first round, the flyweight veteran was left in little doubt that his presenter wife remained his greatest fan.

Posing together on a couch with food in their hands and a bandage visible over Benavidez's left eye, smitten Olivi called the topless American "the best person I have ever known" while staring at his bruised face.

"Every person that interacts with you leaves better because they met you," she told the man she married in 2015. "I have never been more proud of you. I am so lucky to be your wife.

"Thank you for being everything a fighter, husband and man should be.

"I can’t believe I get to be with you every day, it’s a literal dream come true. Let’s go make out and eat everything in the world now."

Benavidez suffered the seventh defeat of his career in a repeat of the result when he fought Figueiredo in February, although he lasted a round longer on that occasion before being knocked out in the second round in the US.

That bout was not for the title however, as Figueiredo missed weight for the contest – something he rectified that by hitting his mark on the scales in Abu Dhabi and defeating Benavidez again to pick up the 125 lbs strap.

UFC welterweight and former WWE champion CM Punk was among those offering their love and support to the besotted couple, joined by TV anchor Karyn Bryant and bantamweight Urijah Faber, who wrote: "Show that man some love."

Jokers responded with a deluge of mockery on Twitter, where many viewers of the scrap in Abu Dhabi replied with photos of Benavidez being brutally choked by Figueiredo during his brief defeat.

All respect to Joe B but y’all know he has to hang it up. This man doesn’t need any more damage. Pretty clear he can’t compete, not hating just staying the obvious — daniel (@drmz528o) July 19, 2020

How can u say he can’t compete when really almost all his losses came in World Title Fights he’s literally dominated everyone else besides the opponent he’s faced for the title — Anakin Skywalker (@overlordofsport) July 19, 2020

While some praised Benavidez's bravery, others argued that the resounding loss, which left him emotional in his post-fight press conference, could signal his imminent retirement from the sport.

"All respect to Joe but you all know he has to hang it up," said one. "This man doesn’t need any more damage.

"Pretty clear he can’t compete – not hating, just stating the obvious."

A supporter replied: "How can you say he can’t compete when really almost all his losses came in world title fights?

"He’s literally dominated everyone else besides the opponent he’s faced for the title."