UFC 251: British fighter Davey Grant scores HUGE KO in first-ever 'UFC Fight Island' fight, despite suffering a BROKEN JAW (VIDEO)
Grant had made history before the bout had even started by being the first UFC athlete to step into the cage for a fight at "UFC Fight Island," the UFC's specially-created fight bubble on Yas Island.
But the 34-year-old would produce an even more memorable moment when, after two back-and-forth rounds – and a first-round knockdown – Grant bounced back to score a colossal one-punch knockout and score his first KO finish in the UFC octagon.
Remarkably, Grant revealed post-fight that he had sustained a broken jaw in the first round, when opponent Martin Day dropped him with a huge punch. But he said he was more than happy to stand toe to toe with the Hawaiian to get the win.
𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐒. 😳@DaveyGrantMMA leaves the judges out of it with a HUGE knockout! #UFC251🏝️ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabipic.twitter.com/cuUpDaD0Kn— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2020
🎤 @Bisping is lost for words after that one! #UFC251pic.twitter.com/LzWmbHrSXA— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2020
"I knew what he was coming for and I knew what I wanted," he said.
"I thought I’m going to try and be technical in the first two rounds. I thought if it was all working, I’d go to town and then have a war.
"I wanted the first fight on 'UFC Fight Island' to be a good war. I think we gave them that.
"I knew that if I could get inside (I could knock him out). I knew he has really good kicks and good hands. He dropped me in the first and I didn’t know where I was at.
"I thought I’m still going to stand and trade with him. I wanted a fight like this in the UFC. I feel like I’ve been a bit cautious. I wanted to stand in the pocket and bang – that’s how you get the knockout."
The knockout also proved to be a profitable one for Grant, who was handed a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus by Dana White for his stunning finish.