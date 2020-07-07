Khabib's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to have home village in Dagestan renamed in his honor after seven days of mourning

The Dagestan village of Kirovaul, where Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov lived and was buried following his death last week, will be renamed in his honor once seven days of mourning have been observed, a local leader has announced.

Magomedrasul Davudov, the head of the village where Abdulmanap lived before he fell ill in April, will oversee a gathering of residents to carry out the official renaming.

One of the world's most revered MMA coaches, Abdulmanap converted part of the family home into a gym after moving to Kirovaul, where son Khabib took his first steps towards becoming UFC lightweight champion.

“We are now in mourning," Davudov told RBC, expressing his sympathy for Khabib. "People from different cities of Russia will come to us.

"Later we will gather with the residents and...rename the village from Kirovaul to Manap."

Abdulmanap trained 18 world combat sambo champions and was a key presence in camp and at fights for Khabib, who had grown up watching students train at the household gym.

Only around 10 people are said to have attended his burial as a precaution in an area where hundreds of people are thought to have been infected with Covid-19.

Abdulmanap had been receiving care in a Moscow military hospital for around two months as doctors treated him for heart and brain complications caused by a coronavirus infection.

His death at the age of 57 in the Russian capital on Friday led to an outpouring of grief, with local leader Ilyas Khaziev reporting that people had immediately begun to gather in the village to pay their respects.