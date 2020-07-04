 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Khabib Nurmagomedov consoled by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov following the death of his father Abdulmanap (VIDEO)

4 Jul, 2020 19:01
© Reuters / Noah K. Murray;  Maxim Shemetov
Footage has emerged of Khabib Nurmagomedov mourning the passing of his father and trainer Abdulmanap in the company of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The world of mixed martial arts has been in mourning since the death of Abdulmanap, 57, was announced on Friday after a protracted battle with COVID-19. 

Several figures from within the sport's community, including rivals Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor, issued statements of support for the Russian UFC lightweight champion following the passing of the pioneer of Dagestani martial arts. 

At a gathering late on Friday, Kadyrov met with Khabib to offer his own condolences. Text accompanying the video notes that Kadyrov emphasized the "universal respect" that Abdulmanap had both at home and abroad, as well as highlighting the indelible mark he placed on the sport of MMA. 

Глава ЧР Рамзан Кадыров вчера ночью, в сопровождении своих ближайших соратников посетил Кироваул РД, что бы почтить память и выразить соболезнования родным и близким Абдулманапа Нурмагомедова. Кадыров отметил, всеобщее уважение, которое имел Абдулманап и его большие заслуги в развитии спорта. Он сказал, что с первых дней были на связи с родственниками и очень надеялись на его скорейшее выздоровление. Хабиб Нурмагомедов поблагодарил Кадырова, за визит и почтение к своему отцу. Также он выразил благодарность за помощь, которую Кадыров оказал в переводе его отца в Московскую клинику и дальнейшее лечении. «Предначертанное Всевышним не изменить, на все его воля! Хвала Аллаху» сказал Хабиб Нурмагомедов. Пусть Аллах простит все его грехи и обрадует раем! #абдулманапнурмагомедов #хабибнурмагомедов #кадыров #кироваул #похороны #соболезнование

Khabib is understood to have thanked Kadyrov for his part in arranging for Abdulmanap to be transferred to a medical facility in Moscow for the latter part of his treatment.

"The plan of the Most High cannot be changed, for all his will. Praise be to Allah," Nurmagomedov was quoted as saying. 

The UFC lightweight champion had been expected to defend his world title against Justin Gaethje in September, but following the passing of his father, the fight is far from certain to go ahead.

Nurmagomedov has yet to make a statement since news of his father's death broke on Friday. 

Also on rt.com Rest in peace: Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov laid to rest in his home village in Dagestan
