 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul mayor found dead after search – police
HomeSport News

‘Nailed it’: Rugby star laughs off having 20 SCREWS inserted in his face after gruesome injury

9 Jul, 2020 15:45
Get short URL
‘Nailed it’: Rugby star laughs off having 20 SCREWS inserted in his face after gruesome injury
© Instagram / sia_soliola
Rugby star Sia Soliola has shared a post-surgery X-ray image revealing the shocking consequences of the horrific facial injury he sustained last week.

Despite suffering multiple facial fractures which were repaired with help of 20 screws installed into Soliola’s face, the player treated the situation with humor, laughing off the consequences of the terrifying injury.

READ MORE: Teenage Russian footballer in intensive care after being struck by LIGHTNING in training – reports

Nailed it” the 33-year-old wrote while also sharing the X-ray image on his Instagram page, adding emojis of a hammer and bolt.

The Canberra Raiders forward clashed heads with opponent Blake Lawrie during the round-eight victory over St George Illawarra Dragons last Friday.

It’s most likely the player will miss the rest of the season, with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart saying it will take him more than three months to recover.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies