‘Nailed it’: Rugby star laughs off having 20 SCREWS inserted in his face after gruesome injury

Rugby star Sia Soliola has shared a post-surgery X-ray image revealing the shocking consequences of the horrific facial injury he sustained last week.

Despite suffering multiple facial fractures which were repaired with help of 20 screws installed into Soliola’s face, the player treated the situation with humor, laughing off the consequences of the terrifying injury.

READ MORE: Teenage Russian footballer in intensive care after being struck by LIGHTNING in training – reports

“Nailed it” the 33-year-old wrote while also sharing the X-ray image on his Instagram page, adding emojis of a hammer and bolt.

The Canberra Raiders forward clashed heads with opponent Blake Lawrie during the round-eight victory over St George Illawarra Dragons last Friday.

It’s most likely the player will miss the rest of the season, with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart saying it will take him more than three months to recover.