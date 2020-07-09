'I'll knock your old a** OUT': UFC's Mike Perry FLOORS elderly man in restaurant after calling him 'fat piece of sh*t' (VIDEO)

UFC welterweight Mike Perry punched an elderly man to the floor as part of a furious tirade at a restaurant before repeatedly roaring the word 'n*****' and goading staff to call the police after alleging he had been assaulted.

Shocking footage initially shows a woman telling Perry to "go, Mike" as the 28-year-old raises his voice and drags his feet while making his way out of a restaurant in Texas.

After Perry takes his phone, the flare-up appears set to end peacefully as a man pats Perry on the back and the fighter says: "I'll just wait here, don't worry about it."

Perry then takes offense and remonstrates with staff, asking them: "Y'all calling the cops? I don't have to go anywhere. Are you bringing the cops? Did you touch me? Oh, you didn't touch me?"

Mike Perry is trash and needs help. pic.twitter.com/7k71NKFvUx — 🍕💩 (@YugiMMA) July 9, 2020

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

When a man to the left of the scene tells Perry "you touched him," the altercation turns ugly.

"I'll knock your old ass out," warns Perry, making good on his promise after jibing: "You motherf*cker, you fat piece of sh*t."

A woman can be heard screaming as the man falls to the floor and Perry angrily makes his way to a ledge just outside the restaurant, sitting down while shouting: "Back up, n*****.

"Back the f*ck up. Call the police. I ain't doing sh*t. No, n*****. F*ck you, n*****."

He then appears to tell a woman: "F*ck you – you ain't on my side, b*tch."

Perry, who has previously faced allegations of racism among a string of controversies during his 20-fight MMA career, is likely to have been accompanied by his girlfriend, fellow fighter and wrestler Latory Gonzalez.

Police reportedly found the victim unconscious after Perry's punch led to him smacking his head against the concrete floor.

He was taken to a nearby hosital but experienced memory problems and didn't remember the incident, according to TMZ.

Perry is also alleged to have hit a woman who may have been Gonzalez's cousin after ordering berry mojitos.

No arrests have been made and Perry simply wrote "no comment" in a Twitter post after the incident, although he was clearly in unforgiving mood in the hours leading up to his restaurant ruckus, announcing on social media: "I hope judgement day is coming.

I hope judgement day is coming. I hope all you filthy mouth losers burn in the shithole sewers of hell. All you will see, smell & hear is nightmares of vomit and feces drowning you for eternity. Your life sucks so you hate on beauty you will never have but it will only get worse — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2020

🔥 🤮 💩 👃 👁 👂 🔥 If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and fuckin stone cold stunnered bitch ! #DimMak 👊🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2020

"I hope all you filthy mouth losers burn in the sh*thole sewers of hell. All you will see, smell and hear is nightmares of vomit and feces drowning you for eternity. Your life sucks so you hate on beauty you will never have but it will only get worse.

"If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m going to hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay six feet away from us.

"You come in my bubble, you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and f*cking stone cold stunnered, b*tch."

An MMA fan who reposted the violent clip said: "Mike Perry is trash and needs help. After watching this multiple times. everything is still bad. Although the dude did charge [Perry], that doesn't condone his actions after the altercation."

Another argued: "What’s even worse is the fact that black fighters in the UFC have been silent on his use of the n-word for years."

Perry beat Mickey Gall by unanimous decision in Las Vegas on June 27, improving his professional record to 14 wins and six defeats.