‘Symbol of the Covid-19 era’: Viral bikini-wearing Russian nurse becomes face of sports brand

A bikini-wearing Russian nurse in a see-through gown who was a viral sensation in her homeland and beyond has become an ambassador for sports brand Zasport, which is the official outfit maker for the national Olympic team.

Nadezhda Zhukova, a female nurse at a hospital in Tula who made headlines in May for wearing swimwear beneath her protective gear, was offered cooperation with the brand after attracting the attention of Zasport founder Anastasia Zadorina.

“Nadezhda has become a symbol of the Covid-19 era. This young, beautiful and brave girl has made a contribution to the fight against the virus. We will invite her to take part in our social programs ZaHelp which we launched in March. Also we are ready to provide Tula hospital where Nadezhda is working with all the necessary help,” Zadorina said.

Zhukova earned international fame after a photo of her wearing bikini beneath a sheer plastic protective suit was shared on social media. She decided to take off her scrubs since she felt overheated wearing protective clothing all day.

The regional health authorities reprimanded the nurse, noting that she had violated guidelines. However, Zhukova received wide support from fellow Russian women, who also posed in swimsuits and Covid-19 protective gear in her defense.

Медсестре из Тулы, надевшей купальник под защитный костюм, сделали замечаниеhttps://t.co/4OMCvsiXPg К медсестре инфекционного госпиталя в Тульской областной клинической больнице применено дисциплинарное взыскание после того, как она появилась перед пациентами в ку... #Тула#ТНpic.twitter.com/gNneemIGn9 — Тульские новости (@newstula) May 19, 2020

“Everyone knows my story, but I have never strived to become popular,” Zhukova said. “I have other priorities in my life. I want health workers to be respected. I really wish our job would be appreciated not only during the pandemic”



