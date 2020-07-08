 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Symbol of the Covid-19 era’: Viral bikini-wearing Russian nurse becomes face of sports brand

8 Jul, 2020 12:14
© Instagram / nadinzhuk
A bikini-wearing Russian nurse in a see-through gown who was a viral sensation in her homeland and beyond has become an ambassador for sports brand Zasport, which is the official outfit maker for the national Olympic team.

Nadezhda Zhukova, a female nurse at a hospital in Tula who made headlines in May for wearing swimwear beneath her protective gear, was offered cooperation with the brand after attracting the attention of Zasport founder Anastasia Zadorina.

Nadezhda has become a symbol of the Covid-19 era. This young, beautiful and brave girl has made a contribution to the fight against the virus. We will invite her to take part in our social programs ZaHelp which we launched in March. Also we are ready to provide Tula hospital where Nadezhda is working with all the necessary help,” Zadorina said.

Zhukova earned international fame after a photo of her wearing bikini beneath a sheer plastic protective suit was shared on social media. She decided to take off her scrubs since she felt overheated wearing protective clothing all day.

The regional health authorities reprimanded the nurse, noting that she had violated guidelines. However, Zhukova received wide support from fellow Russian women, who also posed in swimsuits and Covid-19 protective gear in her defense.

Everyone knows my story, but I have never strived to become popular,” Zhukova said. “I have other priorities in my life. I want health workers to be respected. I really wish our job would be appreciated not only during the pandemic”

