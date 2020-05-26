 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian women don swimsuits and coronavirus protective gear in support of bikini-wearing ‘Nurse Nadya’

26 May, 2020 15:28
Russian women don swimsuits and coronavirus protective gear in support of bikini-wearing ‘Nurse Nadya’
FILE PHOTOS (L): © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov; (R): © Sputnik / Nina Zotina

By Jonny Tickle

Russia’s now world-famous bikini-wearing medic has been at the center of a global media storm. On Monday, Nurse Nadezhda Zhukova received support from fellow Russian women, who posed in swimsuits and Covid-19 protective gear.

Last week, Nurse Zhukova became an overnight sensation after being photographed working in her underwear. According to reports, Zhukova opted to wear less clothes due to the uncomfortable heat of constantly working in a full protective suit. Following the media coverage, the nurse received a verbal reminder of the "requirements for sanitary clothing and appearance." She was not disciplined.

In the Russian city of Samara, almost 1,000km from Moscow, local residents took to the beach in bikinis and medical suits to show support for the well-known nurse.

"In literally in two minutes, everything was sweating as if I were in a sauna. It was impossible to breathe," one of the participants said. "I can't imagine how doctors work in this for long hours."

The Samara group also challenged residents of other cities to do the same, encouraging them to post photos on social media.

