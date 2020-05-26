Russian women don swimsuits and coronavirus protective gear in support of bikini-wearing ‘Nurse Nadya’

Russia’s now world-famous bikini-wearing medic has been at the center of a global media storm. On Monday, Nurse Nadezhda Zhukova received support from fellow Russian women, who posed in swimsuits and Covid-19 protective gear.

Last week, Nurse Zhukova became an overnight sensation after being photographed working in her underwear. According to reports, Zhukova opted to wear less clothes due to the uncomfortable heat of constantly working in a full protective suit. Following the media coverage, the nurse received a verbal reminder of the "requirements for sanitary clothing and appearance." She was not disciplined.

Медсестре из Тулы, надевшей купальник под защитный костюм, сделали замечаниеhttps://t.co/4OMCvsiXPg К медсестре инфекционного госпиталя в Тульской областной клинической больнице применено дисциплинарное взыскание после того, как она появилась перед пациентами в ку... #Тула#ТНpic.twitter.com/gNneemIGn9 — Тульские новости (@newstula) May 19, 2020

In the Russian city of Samara, almost 1,000km from Moscow, local residents took to the beach in bikinis and medical suits to show support for the well-known nurse.

Жители Самары запустили хештег #поракупальников и сфотографировались в купальниках и комбинезонах на пляжах, во дворах и в магазинах. Они решили поддержать медсестру из Тулы, которая ходила так по больнице.Тг-канал Самара в курсе. pic.twitter.com/o2Kw5mRw4b — 💥Проблемы Самары💥 - ☎️ Азаров, Алло💞! (@Azarov_Allo) May 23, 2020

"In literally in two minutes, everything was sweating as if I were in a sauna. It was impossible to breathe," one of the participants said. "I can't imagine how doctors work in this for long hours."

The Samara group also challenged residents of other cities to do the same, encouraging them to post photos on social media.

