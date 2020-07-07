 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Maybe someone will fall in love with volleyball’: Ukrainian player Ludmila Osachuk shares saucy pics on Instagram (PHOTOS)

7 Jul, 2020 19:28
© Instagram / ludochka_osachuk
Ukrainian volleyball player Ludmila Osachuk has shared a revealing photo session, joking that she hopes to raise the game’s popularity with the help of some raunchy snaps.

Maybe someone will fall in love with volleyball,” the player captioned one of her photos on Instagram.

The stunning blonde proudly demonstrated her scantily clad photo shoot, where she is seen holding a ball and wearing nothing but lingerie and a black leather jacket.

The athlete plays in the Ukrainian Super League as a wing spiker for the Volyn University team.

Along with her sporting career, Osachuk also has a line in modeling, which she actively promotes on her social media accounts.

This season the winner of the Ukranian Super League was not decided as the championship was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all major sporting events around the globe.

