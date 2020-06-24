'Maradona is God': Italian TV presenter & Napoli fan Floriana Messina pays homage at mural to Argentine icon

Serie A TV stunner Floriana Messina has sung the praises of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who earned idol status with her club Napoli by leading them to unprecedented success in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Argentine icon Maradona, 59, was deified by Napoli fans during his spell at the Southern Italian club between 1984 and 1991, guiding them to a first-ever Scudetto in 1987 and following that up with another Serie A success in 1990 as well as UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia joy.

The Argentine remains idolized in the football-mad city, as evidenced by TV presenter Messina's video homage to her 550,000 Instagram followers.

Sharing a clip of herself at a courtyard mural of the iconic number 10, the Napoli-obsessed Messina wrote of her plans to one day meet her idol.

"Maradona is God, Maradona is soccer !!! No one like you... always with us. I have a dream: to find you," the curvy model gushed.

Italian-Columbian TV presenter Messina is one of Napoli's best-known fans, often sharing her love of the team by posing in a skimpy array of club-themed attire.

She recently provided a chesty show of support for the team ahead of their Coppa Italia final against Juventus, which they won on penalties to secure their first silverware in six years.

Brunette bombshell Messina, 31, presents the Tutti in Campo football show on Italy’s Canale 9, and has reveled in the return of football to the country following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

The cup triumph for Gennaro Gattuso's men has given Messina plenty more to cheer about since then, although Napoli have found things much harder going in the league, where they lie sixth in the table, a full nine points off the Champions League places.

They are next in action on Sunday when they host SPAL at the Stadio San Paolo, followed by a massive trip to Champions League-chasing rivals Atalanta.

Maradona, meanwhile, recently put pen to paper on a one-year extension to remain as manager at Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, where he has been since last year.

The role is the latest in a peripatetic string of manager's jobs for the 1986 World Cup winner, who left Napoli in 1991 under a cloud due to a mounting drugs scandal and problems in a turbulent personal life.

The club still retired the number 10 shirt in his honor, and his image continues to adorn numerous parts of the city.