Coppa load of that! Juventus & Napoli get busty boost for Coppa Italia final as Italian football returns (PHOTOS)

Juventus and Napoli will contest Wednesday's Coppa Italia final as they usher back Italian football.

The Coppa Italia final will provide the curtain raiser for the Serie A season’s return from a three-month break due to the Covid-19 outbreak on Saturday. Italy was one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the deadly disease and one of the first major leagues in Europe to cease games due to the pandemic.

Juventus and Napoli have made up the top one and two teams respectively in Serie A for the past two seasons and will go head to head at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for more domestic silverware.

Both clubs knocked out the Milan teams on their way to the final, but only by the slightest of margins; Juventus got the better of AC Milan on away goals with the tie level at 1-1 after two legs, while Napoli beat Inter 2-1 on aggregate.

The final will see Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri take on his old club Napoli, who last won the Italian cup back in 2014. Since then, Sarri has left for Chelsea, and then returned home to take the reins at Juventus, who go into the game as Italian league leaders, but only by a point ahead of Lazio.

Ronaldo and co will be looking to win the trophy for the fifth time in four seasons, having put together a winning streak of four cups before last season they were defeated by eventual losing finalists Atalanta.

The Portuguese winger didn’t look to be at his best in the semifinal on Friday, in which he missed a penalty and was dealt with easily by the Milan defence, but the 35-year-old will be driven by the incentive to bag his first ever Coppa Italia winner's medal, having already picked up a 'scudetto' and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Napoli will be headed by World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso, who will be looking to get revenge for his 4-0 hammering at the hands of Juventus when in charge of AC Milan in the 2018 final.