RonalNO: Abramovich ‘not interested’ in bringing Cristiano to Chelsea despite $135mn transfer rumors

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is 'not interested' in a transfer for Juventus winger Cristiano Ronaldo despite being linked with a €120 million ($135 million) swoop for the star, according to multiple reports in Russian media.

It had earlier been reported that The Blues’ Russian owner was weighing up a potential move to bring the five-time world’s best player back to the Premier League as the West London club prepare for a summer of big spending as part of a major rebuild.

According to a source close to the tycoon, Juventus have not received any formal inquiry about a possible transfer for the Portuguese, nor has Abramovich been in contact with Ronaldo or his agent Jorge Mendes about prising the player away from Turin.

A source within the Italian club also confirmed they had not received an offer or any 'other documents' from Chelsea regarding a move.

Abramovich has been in exile from Stamford Bridge since running into UK visa troubles and has not attended a match since 2018, during which time rumors have swirled over a lucrative sale of the club and a personal move to Israel.

Business is currently being conducted through the club’s Russian-Canadian director Marina Granovskaia, described as 'football's most powerful woman' and who acts as the billionaire's chief lieutenant.

Granovskaia's dealings so far includes the £33 million ($41 million) for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, and a potential big money deal for highly sought-after German Timo Werner.

The Werner deal, reported to be in the region of £53 million ($66 million) would represent a huge coup for Chelsea should it go through, as the RB Leipzig striker has courted interest from a range of clubs including Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Werner's compatriot Kai Havertz, who has impressed for Bayer Leverkusen since the Bundesliga's return, with the club set to bounce back strong form a recent transfer window ban.