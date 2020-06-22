Kazakh 'killer' Mariya Agapova set to face Shana 'Danger' Dobson as UFC breakout star gets callout wish
Agapova, 23, announced herself to the UFC ranks in style when she submitted Hannah Cifers via rear-naked choke midway through their bout in Las Vegas earlier in June.
The former Invicta fighter and Dana White's Contender Series combatant used her post-fight interview to call out Dobson, accusing her of dodging an octagon clash.Also on rt.com 'She's a KILLER': Kazakhstan's Mariya Agapova announces UFC arrival with dominant debut win in Las Vegas
According to MMA Junkie, Agapova will now get her wish as the promotion has lined up a fight between the pair for its August 22 card at an as-yet unnamed location.
After winning her UFC debut in December of 2017, Dobson is on a three-fight skid, including losing her last octagon outing in February when she was defeated by Priscila Cachoeira via first-round KO.
That stands in stark contrast to American Top Team star Agapova, who is on a three-fight win streak, capped by her spectacular Performance of the Night bonus showing against Cifers.
View this post on Instagram
It was a great happiness for me to return to Vegas again and make my first fight there in the UFC. Since I lost my fight at the Dana White Contenders last year in Vegas, I have not returned home in Kazakhstan, and have been working all year. And today I took my dream back. A lot of shit happened to me in America this year. Thanks to my managers @alexdavismma @alexeyzhernakov @alexandrromashov13 for supporting me throughout my stay in America. Thanks to my teammates from @americantopteam . My coaches Gabriel @deoliveira_coach and Mofh @kingmofh , because they are always with me and always support me. Thanks to the rest of my ATT coaches @evertonvvoliveira @katelkubis @macarraodossantos @rocco.fabricio @parrumpaatt and the sparring partners who worked with me @savage_ufc @trishacicero @kayrockmma @janaisamma @maramarvillarb @thatguy_mma Thanks my sponsors for supporting @aidarmaxmetov @tvcom_kz Thanks to all the friends who were around during difficult times. Thanks people for supporting me! People needed a show. People got the show. And I got my money. I hope now we will all be happy.🤗 Для меня было большим счастьем опять вернуться в Вегас и провести там свой первый бой в ЮФС. С тех пор, как я проиграла в прошлом году в Вегасе свой бой на Дана Уайт Контендерс, я не возвращалась домой в Казахстан, и работала весь год. И сегодня я отвовевала себе свою мечту обратно. За этот год в Америке со мной произошло множество дерьма. Спасибо моим менеджерам @alexdavismma @alexeyzhernakov @alexandrromashov13 , за то, что они меня поддерживали на протяжении всего моего прибывания в Америке. Спасибо моим одноклубникам из @americantopteam. Мои тренерам Габриэлю @deoliveira_coach и Мо @kingmofh за то, что они всегда со мной и всегда меня поддерживают. Спасибо остальным моим тренерам в АТТ @rinat_bahitovich @evertonvvoliveira @katelkubis @macarraodossantos @rocco.fabricio @parrumpaatt , и спарринг партерам, которые со мной работали. @savage_ufc @trishacicero @kayrockmma @janaisamma @maramarvillarb @thatguy_mma Спасибо моим спонсорам @tvcom_kz @aidarmaxmetov за поддержку. Людям нужно было шоу. Люди получили шоу. А я получила свои деньги. Надеюсь теперь мы все будем счастливы
Social media was abuzz after the event, hailing the tall and rangy Agapova as a "killer" and asserting that she had set the women's 125lbs ranks firmly on alert.