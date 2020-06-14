 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'She's a KILLER': Kazakhstan's Mariya Agapova announces UFC arrival with dominant debut win in Las Vegas

14 Jun, 2020 10:33
Kazakh UFC fighter Mariya Agapova. © Getty Images / Zuffa LLC
Kazakhstan's Mariya Agapova served notice to the UFC women's flyweight ranks as she produced an impressive first-round submission win in Las Vegas, becoming the first fighter from her country to compete in the promotion.

Agapova, 23, finished veteran Hannah Cifers via rear-naked choke mid-way through the opening stanza at the UFC's Apex facility, having rocked her opponent with a massive head kick before following up to lock in a chokehold.

Agapova's display showcased her sharp striking skills and also the threat from her tall, rangey frame which will make her an awkward customer for many in the flyweight ranks.  

It also made a mark on social media, with the Kazakh being hailed for her "insanely impressive" performance – and branded a "killer." 

The win earned Agapova a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and improved her streak of first-round finishes to three in a row. 

The Florida-based American Top Team fighter became the first person from Kazakhstan to step into the octagon, having signed with the UFC from the all-women's Invicta FC and previously appearing on Dana White's Contender Series – where she suffered a decision defeat to the gutsy Tracy Cortez. 

Agapova's UFC dream is now firmly back on track with her win against Cifers, who had stepped in as a short-notice opponent after Brazil's Melissa Gatto was forced out due to visa issues. 

The 27-year-old Cifers had been in action as recently as two weeks ago against Mackenzie Dern, again suffering a first-round submission defeat in a bout memorable for seeing the first-ever leg submission in UFC history. 

The focus after Saturday night was firmly on Agapova though, as she was touted as a potential rising star in the flyweight ranks. 

Agapova used her post-fight interview to call out Shana 'Danger' Dobson, accusing the US fighter of ducking her.

Whoever she faces next, Agapova has marked herself as one to watch in the UFC's flyweight fold. 

Earlier in the night on Saturday, the UFC saw history made as the first three fights of a card all ended in less than a minute for the first time ever. 

Christian Aguilera and Tyson Nam both served up highlights-reel KOs, before Julia Avila needed just 22 seconds to earn a stoppage win against Gina Mazany in their women's bantamweight bout. 

In the main event of the evening, Cynthia Calvillo earned a domiant decision win over number one-ranked flyweight Jessica Eye. 

