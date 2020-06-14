'He's sent him to hell': UFC's Tyson Nam OBLITERATES opponent as Vegas card makes history with vicious streak of KO wins (VIDEO)

The fighters opening the UFC's latest Las Vegas card were clearly in a hurry to get things done and dusted early, with the opening three bouts seeing a series of savage KO victories.

History was made at the UFC's Apex facility when for the first time in the promotion's history each of the first three fights on the card failed to go beyond a minute.

Kicking things off in explosive fashion was the aptly nicknamed Christian 'The Beast' Aguilera, who needed just under 60 seconds to finish fellow American Anthony Ivy with a series of heavy shots in their welterweight bout.

DONE IN ONE! 😲Christian Aguilera went BEAST MODE! 💥#UFCVegas2pic.twitter.com/QVBE2uRLdg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2020

It was a spectacular arrival in the UFC for the 28-year-old Aguilera, who was making his octagon debut in what was his 20th professional MMA outing.

Next up, and even more brutally efficient, was Hawaiian veteran Tyson Nam, who picked up his first ever UFC win courtesy of a devastating right-hand counter which starched opponent Zarrukh Adashev a little over 30 seconds into their bantamweight brawl.

Big 🤙🏻 to @TysonNam and his @TeamIridiumISA on a 32 second knockout giving the 36 year old his first ever UFC victory! Making dreams reality. Born & raised in Waimanalo with a degree from @uhmanoa 🌈👊 pic.twitter.com/xKSDHOmlT2 — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) June 14, 2020

Nam's one-hitter quitter left Adashev sprawled unconscious on the canvas – and had social media drooling at the prodigious power on display.

Tyson Nam turned the lights out 💡💤 #UFCVegas2pic.twitter.com/GVyLiYGUB8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 14, 2020

Tyson Nam finally gets the UFC win that has alluded him for his career and he does it in stunning fashion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 13, 2020

Tyson Nam just sent a man to hell with one punch. #UFCVegas2 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) June 13, 2020

It also capped an emotional moment for Nam as he earned a first UFC victory in his third fight with the promotion, having joined last year after a journeyman career in assorted rival organizations.

The fireworks from Nam and Aguilera earned them $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, but the brutality behind closed doors at the Apex centre was far from over.

Completing the triptych of KO terror in the next fight was Julia 'Raging Panda' Avila, who needed even less time to finish opponent Gina Mazany with a barrage of blows against the cage in their bantamweight showdown.

Make that THREE straight first-minute KOs at #UFCVegas2! What are the odds? 🤯 Julia Avila unloads on Gina Mazany! pic.twitter.com/1A5ngsr5MU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2020

Avila's win was timed at 22 seconds – the fourth-fastest in UFC women’s bantamweight history – and also meant that the history-making first three fights of the card had lasted all of 113 seconds combined.

This is the first card in UFC history where each of the first 3 fights ended within a minute.Total time for those first 3 fights tonight: 113 seconds. pic.twitter.com/bAAlZeFTLI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2020

For Avila, 32, it was a fourth win on the spin and meant she moved to 2-0 since joining the UFC from all-women's promotion Invicta last year.

Later on in the evening on the UFC on ESPN 10 card, Mariya Agapova made history as the first ever Kazakh fighter in the promotion, capping her debut with a first-round submission win against Hannah Cifers in their flyweight contest.

In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over number-one ranked flyweight Jessica Eye.

Eye had already forfeited part of her purse for missing weight heading into the fight, but was punished throughout by a grappling masterclass from Calvillo, who was making her debut in the division.