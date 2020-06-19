'I ripped half his ear off': UFC champion Jon Jones disfigures Jackass star Steve-O in DISTURBING VIDEO as stunt goes badly wrong
Forty-six-year-old stuntman Steve-O made headlines in MMA circles this week when footage was posted online of him "grappling" with UFC stars Jon Jones and Holly Holm while visiting the famed Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.
As expected, Steve-O – who is known to be a big fan of mixed martial arts – was easily handled by both Jones and Holm in the brief clips that emerged online. But in an apparent bid to impress the two UFC stars, Steve-O said that he wanted to know what a 'cauliflower ear' felt like.
Jones was more than happy to oblige him.
"I'm getting ready to hurt Steve-O," Jones announced in the video which was posted to his Twitter while holding a hammer, before the video cuts to a shot of the Jackass star's head covered in blood and with a sizeable chunk of the top of his right ear missing.
"Steve-O came to town, started talking sh*t," Jones announced in the video.
"Steve-O came to town, started talking sh*t," Jones announced in the video.

"You see how that turned out for him. I ripped half his ear off. You think Mike Tyson did something to Holyfield? Mike Tyson had nothing!"