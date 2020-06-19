'I ripped half his ear off': UFC champion Jon Jones disfigures Jackass star Steve-O in DISTURBING VIDEO as stunt goes badly wrong

Jackass star Steve-O has made a career of putting himself in uncomfortable situations, but perhaps none have been quite as eye-watering as what happened when he recently visited a Jon Jones training session in New Mexico.

Forty-six-year-old stuntman Steve-O made headlines in MMA circles this week when footage was posted online of him "grappling" with UFC stars Jon Jones and Holly Holm while visiting the famed Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.

READ MORE: What next for UFC pound-for-pound king Jon Jones after bitter contract spat with Dana White?

As expected, Steve-O – who is known to be a big fan of mixed martial arts – was easily handled by both Jones and Holm in the brief clips that emerged online. But in an apparent bid to impress the two UFC stars, Steve-O said that he wanted to know what a 'cauliflower ear' felt like.

Jones was more than happy to oblige him.

"I'm getting ready to hurt Steve-O," Jones announced in the video which was posted to his Twitter while holding a hammer, before the video cuts to a shot of the Jackass star's head covered in blood and with a sizeable chunk of the top of his right ear missing.

"Steve-O came to town, started talking sh*t," Jones announced in the video.

"You see how that turned out for him. I ripped half his ear off. You think Mike Tyson did something to Holyfield? Mike Tyson had nothing!"