Battery charges against Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz DISMISSED after alleged altercation with fellow MMA manager Abe Kawa

Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz, who counts UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov among his clients, has been cleared of battery charges stemming from a 2019 incident with fellow manager Abe Kawa.

A Nevada judge this week dismissed a motion against Abdelaziz following the alleged incident at a PFL event in October of last year.

Police had received reports that two witnesses, including the fiancee of UFC star Anthony Pettis, saw Abdelaziz strike Kawa with a closed fist following a heated confrontation.

US publication The Athletic reports that the confrontation had its genesis after Abdelaziz thought that Kawa had spread rumors that Abdelaziz had sexually assaulted a UFC staff member the year prior – allegations that Abdelaziz denies.

Also on rt.com 'People have been trying to kill me': Khabib manager Abdelaziz in death threat claim

"I think Ali’s maintenance of his innocence since day one was shown by the end result," Abdelaziz's attorney Chris Blakesley said.

"What Monday was, was to put the deal on the record to make sure it was official, but most of the work was done prior to that with a very responsible, good prosecutor who was willing to listen to our side."

A separate battery charge against Abdelaziz – this time originating from a confrontation between his client Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, which was caught on camera – was also dismissed after Abdelaziz paid a $1,000 fine.

The report claimed that a man named Michael Johnson (not the UFC fighter of the same name) was assaulted by Abdelaziz during the back-and-forth between the two welterweight rivals.

Abdelaziz is also currently the co-defendant, along with Russian heavyweight Vitaly Minakov, in legal action with RusFighters LLC who allege that Abdelaziz didn't abide by contractual regulations that the fighter had with the company.

Abdelaziz was briefly banned from attending PFL events after allegedly being involved in several confrontations while attending fight cards. He also reportedly struck Abe Kawa's brother, MMA manager Malki Kawa, in another backstage altercation at UFC 150 in August 2012.

"I always retaliate when someone does something to me, and I always hold my ground," Abdelaziz said to The Athletic.

"But this is who I am as a man. I refuse to be bullied. And I refuse to let people try to shut my mouth. When you talk to me, you’re always going to get the 100 percent me.

"I want to be better for my children and my wife. I want to be a role model. But also I’m different.

"I’m not saying I’m right by any means. I just have a lot of emotion built inside me. I’m passionate. And certain things, bam, I should have never did that. But sometimes I regret this. This is a fact."