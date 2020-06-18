Kicking king: UFC star Jorge Masvidal showcases his POWERFUL kicking skills in SPECTACULAR highlight reel (VIDEO)

The UFC's "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal has shared a new video to his YouTube channel highlighting his spectacular kicking abilities as he reminds the world about the skills that helped take him to the top of the sport in 2019.

Masvidal is yet to compete in 2020 and is currently in a contract standoff with the UFC after publicly criticizing the promotion for their apparent unwillingness to pay Masvidal what he feels is a fair sum for his fights following his stoppage win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

His inactivity in the cage since that fight hasn't seen Masvidal shrink from the limelight, however, with the Miami-based welterweight continuing to appear on newsfeeds with his comments about his position with the UFC. And now he has released his latest YouTube video, showing just what fans, and the UFC, are missing.

The two-and-a-half-minute video shows Masvidal drilling his powerful kicks to the head and body as he cracks the pads, and also features some of his best kicking work during the fights themselves, including some thumping efforts against the likes of Nate Diaz, Darren Till and Donald Cerrone.

It served as a timely reminder that the fighter known as "Gamebred" remains one of the most dangerous men in the world at 170 pounds. And with Brazil's Gilbert Burns stepping up to challenge reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title, it remains to be seen when we'll see Masvidal in the cage next.

Conor McGregor could be a possible option, while a rematch with Diaz could also be on the cards. There's also the option of Masvidal facing off against the man he skirmished with backstage in London in 2019, Leon Edwards.

Whoever Masvidal ends up facing next, they'll have plenty of highlight-reel material to wade through, with Masvidal's spectacular career featuring a host of eye-catching moments down the years.