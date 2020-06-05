'Stop playing us and the fans': Jorge Masvidal BLASTS UFC over pay, saying 'If I'm not worth it let me go'

UFC star and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has called out the UFC over fighter pay as negotiations over a potential welterweight title fight with champion Kamaru Usman hit deadlock.

Masvidal, who captured the one-off BMF belt with a stoppage win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 last year, looked to be the No. 1 contender for the UFC welterweight title currently held by Kamaru Usman.

But after a lengthy period with no fight booked, and accusations going back and forth between the pair over the non-booking of the fight, Masvidal has now turned his attention to the UFC via a series of tweets.

"If I'm not worth it leg me go," he began, before replying to a fan who posted "Just when everyone thought it was Usman holding up the fight."

"They told me asked for way too much," Masvidal replied. "They playing us."

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

They told me he asked for way too much. They playing us — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

The welterweight star, who was one of the UFC's biggest stars in 2019, later hinted that negotiations for a fight with Usman have fallen flat over money, saying, "Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can't draw?"

He also replied to a fan who suggested fans are getting annoyed that he hasn't signed a fight contract.

Responding to the fan/troll, who told him, "Enough dancing and just fight," Masvidal fired back, "I've been fighting for 16 years and never took a pay cut to entertain the fans. I have to take a pay cut for a title shot Wtf is wrong with you?"

And he also hinted at the UFC's line of explanation for the lower offer when he tweeted, "Don't tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans."

Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Clearly Masvidal, who is a veteran of the fight game and at the peak of his fighting career, knows his value and isn't prepared to sell himself short.

Interestingly, the Miami native is represented by the same managerial company that looks after Jon Jones, who became embroiled in a similar row with the UFC over money regarding a potential heavyweight matchup with Francis Ngannou.

Jones threatened to relinquish his light heavyweight title and walk away from the UFC. And it seems Masvidal is also happy to be handed his release by the UFC if they won't pay what he considers a fair rate for his next fight.