'Tone deaf' & 'inappropriate': Novak Djokovic among tennis stars SLAMMED for nightclub party with NO social distancing (VIDEO)

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and several fellow top 10 players have landed in hot water after being photographed dancing half-naked in a Belgrade nightclub, despite ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic concluded his hometown exhibition tournament, which was eventually won by Dominic Thiem, by hosting the rowdy party in the Serbian capital, which developed to some of the world's most recognizable tennis stars dancing closely together, prompting concerns online as to their safety in the country in which coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

Photographs of Djokovic and fellow pros Thiem and Alex Zverev, as well as several others, appeared on social media following the tournament which was one of several such unofficial events to have occurred throughout Europe.

Incredible to see fans in Belgrade watching tennis with no social distancing. It is as if Coronavirus has passed? How was this managed and why no concern for public social distancing and face masks. I know the figures in Serbia but why are they able to do this? — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) June 15, 2020

Djokovic parading around Belgrade like life is one big party with his ATP Top50 friends and then having no time for ATP players council meeting is TONE DEAF.Just like Nadal and Federer’s radio silence is more than grating and frustrating. I’ve had enough of the big boys. — DM (@Gamesetmatch11) June 16, 2020

"That is completely inappropriate behavior from ⁦@DjokerNole⁩... It is not time to ignore Covid-19...," wrote one fan, while another fumed it was "tone deaf" from the tennis stars.

Djokovic's party pics come amid heavy speculation that the upcoming US Open is set to go ahead with a full compliment of players in late August, barring any late changes and will come as part of efforts from tennis authorities to salvage what remains from a tennis season ravaged by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Djokovic's own Adria Tour was a well-attended event, though some observers noted the almost alarming lack of social distancing - something which some players seemed to satirize by engaging in over-the-top celebrations in which social distancing was not observed.

Others were alarmed at the amount of fans in the stands, and even the presence of ballboys who were handed sweat-soaked towels throughout matches by players.

Serbia lifted its coronavirus restrictions around a month ago and the country is currently reported around 50 new cases per day, meaning that the events at the Adria Tour were in line with the health and safety guidelines of the country.

However, it was reported that basketball player Nikola Jankovic contracted Covid-19 at an event to honour football coach Dejan Milojevic. Djokovic attended the same event.

Djokovic has previously courted controversy by suggesting that he may not take a coronavirus vaccine if and when it is developed, while he also said that potential safety measures to guarantee players' safety at the US Open were too "extreme".